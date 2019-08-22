England vs Australia Live Cricket Score Online, 3rd Ashes Test, Day 1: England aim to settle scores in Leeds

England vs Australia 3rd Test Live Cricket Score: After failing to achieve the impossible by a small margin of four wickets at Lord’s, England will aim to settle the score when they lock horns with Australia in the third Test in Leeds on Thursday. For England, the good news is Australia’s leading run-scorer Steve Smith is unavailable for the encounter and the hosts will like to make the most out of it. The former Aussie skipper, who averages 126 in the series, was replaced by “concussion sub” Marnus Labuschagne after being struck by a ferocious 148 kmph bouncer by Jofra Archer in the neck. Initially, the batsman passed a concussion test and was allowed to return to the field and complete his innings, but his condition worsened and Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed he is not fit to play in the third Test.

England, on the other hand, have their own woes as English opener Jason Roy is yet to make an impact in the ongoing series. However, England have named the same 12-man squad for the clash, but it is likely that there will be a reshuffle in the batting order. Moving Roy will likely see Joe Denly open, with the pressure mounting on the 33-year-old given his highest score of the series is 30 so far. English skipper Joe Root is another cricketer who is yet to make an impact, averaging less than 25. Moving him further down the order to number four, his usual position, is also a possibility.