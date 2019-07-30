Ashes 2019: Five key players who could make a difference this English summer

The Ashes is right on the doorstep, with the first Test between England and Australia set to begin from Thursday at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Having lost the previous series 0-4, hosts England will be looking to exact revenge over the course of six weeks.

Captained by Joe Root and Tim Paine, both England and Australia respectively will take on each other at Edgbaston first, and then at Lord’s, Headingley, Old Trafford and Oval. This series will be the inaugural set of Test matches for the recently proposed 2019-21 World Test Championship. With England triumphing over their rivals in the semi-final of the World Cup last month, the stage has already been set for the players to show their mettle in this English summer.

James Anderson (England)

The 37-year-old, England’s all-time leading wicket-taker, has long been the ace in the hole for the hosts with his ability to swing the ball both ways at will. Although he has been suffering from a recent calf strain, the King of Swing can dismantle the Australian batting order with the Dukes ball if he manages to fully recover before the series.

Going into his 149th Test and his fourth successful Ashes campaign, the all-time leading pace-bowler in Test cricket with 575 wickets would look to partner up with Stuart Broad to inflict pain on the likes of David Warner, Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja etc. The Lancashire quick’s knack of deviating the ball late off a good length can prove to be a major concern for Australia in their quest to win their first Test series away to England in 18 years. Even the likes of Steve Waugh and Glenn McGrath are concerned about the veteran’s potential impact.

David Warner (Australia)

After a blistering World Cup campaign, scoring 647 runs, David Warner should be in high spirits before the clash at Edgbaston. Along with Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft, he will be looking to make a successful return to red-ball cricket following a ban for their involvement in a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

Warner was given an improper welcome during the World Cup in England, as crowds repeatedly booed him whilst he was on his way to score runs at an average of 71.88 till the semi-final loss to England itself. He will look to continue the momentum gathered under the English sun, and add to his 6,363 runs in Test cricket during the series. With 21 centuries at an average of 48.2, Warner would pose threat to England’s bowling attack, as he might be a man on a mission who had failed to score a century in the last Ashes series in England.

Jofra Archer (England)

The Barbados-born pacer is about to make his Test debut against Australia on Thursday, after his heroics in the Super Over in the World Cup final against New Zealand that sealed England’s first-ever World Cup win. Taking 20 wickets at an average of 23.05, Archer was included in the Ashes squad owing to his ability of economical full-length bowling.

Looking forward to seeing what @JofraArcher can do with a red ball? First Test Squad: https://t.co/5GH874eioL#Ashes pic.twitter.com/fkbRz9pMSB — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 27, 2019

The 24-year-old right-handed bowler only made his debut in the international circuit on May 3, 2019 against Ireland in an ODI. He has taken 131 wickets at an average of 23.44 in 28 first-class matches so far, and while his endurance has been in question, captain Joe Root knows that his pace with a new ball would surely trouble the Australian batsmen. Apart from Anderson and Broad, Archer’s sharp and precise bowling would provide an added dimension to the bowling attack.

Mitchell Starc (Australia)

Taking 27 wickets and being the leading wicket-taker in the recently concluded World Cup, Mitchell Starc will look to spearhead the Australian pace attack, having the likes of Pat Cummins, James Pattinson, Peter Siddle, and Josh Hazlewood. His left-arm might still require some recovery because of the extensive World Cup campaign, but if fit, he will surely have an important part to play in the series.

Starc is a proven performer with the red-ball, as he has taken 211 wickets in 51 Test matches at an average of 28.20, whose occasional searing yorkers will shake the footing of the English batsmen. Ben Stokes fell victim to his talent last month when he was dismissed by the 29-year-old with the “ball of the tournament”. If Australia do go on to win the series, Starc’s sharp swing and extreme pace will certainly have a role to play, and it will also complete a family double, given his wife, Alyssa Healy, the wicketkeeper of Australia women, recently won their version of the Ashes in England.

Jason Roy (England)

Making his Test debut against Ireland last week, Jason Roy fell for just five in his first innings which invited many critiques of his ability to adapt to the red ball. But after an impressive World Cup campaign, and even more nifty 72-run knock in the second innings of England’s 143-run win over Ireland, Roy remains a player that fills England faithful’s hearts with hope.

“It gives you the opportunity to create memories, friendships and experiences that no other cap can ever give you.” Watch the moment Sir Alastair Cook presented @JasonRoy20 with his first Test cap! 👏 pic.twitter.com/l0vOz3PUHw — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 28, 2019

With Roy’s inclusion in the Ashes, England will be hoping that the 29-year-old would provide a solution to their existing problem of a lack of a reliable opening batsman. Ever since the retirement of former captain Andrew Strauss in 2012, England have been through a number of opening partnerships without being successful at finding a mainstay on the top of the batting order. Roy’s knowledge with the bat, knowing when to flash his bat and when to be composed with it, will make him a player to watch out for against the likes of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon etc.