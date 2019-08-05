Ashes 2019: Wishes pour in as Australia go top of World Test Championship points table

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon made light work of England’s batting line-up as the hosts were bowled out for 146 in their second innings, losing the first Ashes test by 251 runs to give the visitors a 1-0 lead in the series.

Winning a test match by 251 runs after being 122/8 in the first innings doesn’t happen very often. A remarkable test match for Steve Smith, and well done Nathan Lyon and Cummins. #Ashes19 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 5, 2019

What a win 👍🇦🇺🇦🇺#ashes 1-0 on too Lords . Australia you bloody beauty , sing it loud lads 👍congrats to all . — Darren Lehmann (@darren_lehmann) August 5, 2019

Australia go to the top of the World Test Championship points table and hold a commanding 24-point lead over everybody #Ashes — Samuel Ferris (@samuelfez) August 5, 2019

The #Ashes series now heads to Lord’s with the second Test starting August 14. Before then, Australia travel to Worcester for a three-day tour match. pic.twitter.com/jtTm5JNNW6 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 5, 2019

Meanwhile, after the match, winning captain Tim Paine said, “”I wouldn’t say surprised, thought we were up against it at on stage but we had the best player in the world at the crease. We were excellent the second innings, bat and ball. [Smith] Running out to things to say about him, probably the best Test match performance we’ve seen. Wadey I’ve seen up close at Tasmania for the last couple of years, he’s in form and a really good place. [Lyon?] Always hard to come to a Test match on day five, with the pressure on your shoulders. But we put pressure on the other end as well, Nathan took the spoils but we shared it around. This morning, our bowling was sensational. [Atmosphere] Didn’t matter where it was, we know the crowd’s going to be against us. The guys handled themselves well, and stuck to their guns.”