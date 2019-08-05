Toggle Menu
Ashes 2019: Wishes pour in as Australia go top of World Test Championship points table

Australia's superior bowling attack on the last day, aided by two centuries of Steve Smith, earned them their 251-run victory over the hosts England in the first Test of the Ashes.

Australia players celebrate after the dismissal of Jonny Bairstow (Source: AP Photo)

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon made light work of England’s batting line-up as the hosts were bowled out for 146 in their second innings, losing the first Ashes test by 251 runs to give the visitors a 1-0 lead in the series.

Meanwhile, after the match, winning captain Tim Paine said, “”I wouldn’t say surprised, thought we were up against it at on stage but we had the best player in the world at the crease. We were excellent the second innings, bat and ball. [Smith] Running out to things to say about him, probably the best Test match performance we’ve seen. Wadey I’ve seen up close at Tasmania for the last couple of years, he’s in form and a really good place. [Lyon?] Always hard to come to a Test match on day five, with the pressure on your shoulders. But we put pressure on the other end as well, Nathan took the spoils but we shared it around. This morning, our bowling was sensational. [Atmosphere] Didn’t matter where it was, we know the crowd’s going to be against us. The guys handled themselves well, and stuck to their guns.”

