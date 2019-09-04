Ashes 2019: A Test match without any bails on either stumps

Ashes 2019 witnessed a unique sight when windy conditions during the third Test at Manchester forced umpires to pull off the bails and continue play without them.

The incident happened in the 32nd over of Australia’s innings when strong winds led to a beach-ball invading the pitch.

However, that was not all as the bails were the next to force a delay, as they were repeatedly blown off the stumps.

Umpires Kumar Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus then took a call to dispense with them – something unique in the history of the game.

The #Ashes is currently being played without bails. Here’s what the law states. pic.twitter.com/KpLohVdiZc — Moulin (@Moulinparikh) September 4, 2019

Strong wind creating trouble in the ongoing Test as bails falling regularly. Umpire decides to take off the bails. No bails no problem😁#Ashes2019 #ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/OBXlJbuEGk — Bhartendu Sharma (@Bhartendulkar) September 4, 2019

However, the decision was taken within the rules of the game.

Law 8.5, states “The umpires may agree to dispense with the use of bails, if necessary. If they so agree then no bails shall be used at either end. The use of bails shall be resumed as soon as conditions permit.”

This is the second instance ever in International cricket that match was being played “without the bails on stumps”. First instance happened in a match against “Afghanistan vs West Indies” in 2017 due to strong wind force.