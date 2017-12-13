Ashes 2017: England cannot afford any more ‘mistakes’ after Ben Stokes incident, says Alastair Cook

Alastair Cook said that the world has changed for England cricketers after Ben Stokes incident. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Alastair Cook said that the world has changed for England cricketers after Ben Stokes incident. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

The ongoing Ashes Test series between Australia and England has not turned out to be a positive one for the Three Lions so far. Apart from going 2-0 down in five-match Test series, the visitors have grabbed headlines for reasons other than cricket. Just when it looked the headbutt incident involving England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow will be forgotten, another English youngster came into the limelight for his off-field antiques.

The 23-year old Ben Duckett, who has been traveling with the England squad, was suspended by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for pouring his drink over fellow teammate James Anderson at a bar. Former England captain Alastair Cook, when asked about the incident, said the England players cannot afford to make any more “mistakes” after Ben Stokes incident. “It’s now down to us to adjust to it quickly and we can’t afford any more mistakes,” the 32-year old said to reporters in Perth.

Cook was referring to the drunken brawl outside a nightclub in September which led to a police investigation against Stokes and has kept the star allrounder away from the England squad. Cook said that England players failed to realise that they will come under more scrutiny following the incident.

“The world has obviously changed for the English cricket team from September. We have taken a couple of months to really realise that. These last two incidents have proved that. I’ve seen words written down, ‘trivial misdemeanour at best’, but since the Stokes incident times have changed for the English cricket team,” he said.

Cook, who will play his 150th Test in Perth on Thursday, said that England cricket team have now come under radar. “It’s sad in some ways because we have always been a bit different to football and been able to go under the radar a bit and enjoy playing cricket for England and enjoy seeing the country outside that,” the left-handed batsman said.

England will take on Australia for the third Test at WACA in Perth on Thursday.

