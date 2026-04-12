When Asha Bhosle collaborated with Australian speedster Brett Lee for a duet

Legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle passed away at Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday, where she had been admitted on Saturday evening due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. Asha Bhosle’s passing marks the end of an extraordinary musical journey that spanned over eight decades. Interestingly, she also sang a duet with Australian cricketer Brett Lee back in 2007.

The song titled ‘You’re the One for Me’ was released in 2007 for the Album Asha and Friends, also had Brett crooning Hindi lines like “Haan, main tumhara hu, tumhara hi rahunga,” with the iconic singer. It became a raging hit with young and old alike when it came out.