When Asha Bhosle collaborated with Australian speedster Brett Lee for a duet

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Legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle passed away at Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday, where she had been admitted on Saturday evening due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. Asha Bhosle’s passing marks the end of an extraordinary musical journey that spanned over eight decades. Interestingly, she also sang a duet with Australian cricketer Brett Lee back in 2007.
The song titled ‘You’re the One for Me’ was released in 2007 for the Album Asha and Friends, also had Brett crooning Hindi lines like “Haan, main tumhara hu, tumhara hi rahunga,” with the iconic singer. It became a raging hit with young and old alike when it came out.
“I had great time working with her (Asha Bhosle) on the song,” Lee had said back in 2016. He also talked about how the collaboration came together in his autobiography “My Life”. The music video was shot in 2006 when Lee was in India to participate in the Champions Trophy.
“She was a lovely gentle woman with a wonderful sense of humour. Although I didn’t have much of an idea about what I was doing, I had real fun. I didn’t tell any of my teammates what I was up to; when I went for the shoot I told them I was going for a look through the streets,” he wrote.
“‘You’re the One for Me’ went on to become a number-one hit in India after makin its chart debut at six. It also did well in South Africa. Four months after that whirlwind recording experience, I caught up with Asha when she visited Sydney to perform at the Opera House. She gave me her compilation album with a personal signed message. It will always be one of my treasures,” he had added.
Beyond films, Bhosle explored independent music and collaborations. Her notable works included Dil Padosi Hai with Gulzar and RD Burman, Jaanam Samjha Karo with Leslie Lewis, and albums with Adnan Sami. Her collaboration Legacy with Ustad Ali Akbar Khan earned her a Grammy Award, while You’ve Stolen My Heart: Songs from RD Burman’s Bollywood brought her another nomination. She also composed music for Aap Ki Asha (2002) and collaborated with artistes including Sanjay Dutt, Urmila Matondkar, and the aforementioned Lee.
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