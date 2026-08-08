Ash Gardner’s ex-wife slams Cricket Australia over cheating scandal, demands sack

Ash Gardner's ex-wife Monica Wright has slammed CA over inaction in the cheating scandal involving her teammate Georgia Voll. (AP Photo/Instagram)

Australia vice-captain Ashleigh Gardner’s estranged wife, Monica Wright, has slammed Cricket Australia (CA) for inaction over the cricketer’s alleged affair with teammate Georgia Voll.

Wright, who first made the allegations public in July, has also demanded that the 29-year-old Gardner be stripped of the leadership role in the national team.

“I think if you’re privileged enough to represent your country and be seen as a role model, there’s a responsibility to hold yourself to a high moral standard,” Wright told Code Sports.

“What I can’t understand is why Cricket Australia hasn’t said anything publicly.

“Does their silence mean they support the actions of Ashleigh and Georgia?