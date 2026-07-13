Ash Gardner’s estranged wife accuses her of having affair with teammate

Australian cricket was rocked by a scandal when a Daily Mail report dropped a bombshell stating that Ashleigh Gardner’s marriage with her long-term partner Monica Wright had ended under ‘acrimonious circumstances’. Things took an even uglier turn when Wright took to Instagram and publicly accused the cricketer of having an affair with teammate Georgia Voll.

Wright posted the Daily Mail story on her Instagram story with the caption that it was ‘too vague’ and said she’ll say ‘exactly what happened. In the next slide, she posted the photo of Voll with the caption “This is who my wife cheated on me with.”