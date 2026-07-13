Ash Gardner’s estranged wife accuses her of having affair with teammate

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Australian cricket was rocked by a scandal when a Daily Mail report dropped a bombshell stating that Ashleigh Gardner’s marriage with her long-term partner Monica Wright had ended under ‘acrimonious circumstances’. Things took an even uglier turn when Wright took to Instagram and publicly accused the cricketer of having an affair with teammate Georgia Voll.
Wright posted the Daily Mail story on her Instagram story with the caption that it was ‘too vague’ and said she’ll say ‘exactly what happened. In the next slide, she posted the photo of Voll with the caption “This is who my wife cheated on me with.”
Wright and Gardner had tied the knot in April 2025 but things started deteriorating when the cricketer was in India for the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup, according to the report. When Wright had flown in to India to see Gardner, there was a bit of awkwardness, an insider stated according to the report.
The insider also stated that something was a little ‘off with Ash’ and it was ‘just horrible’ when Wright arrived in India and ‘Gardner didn’t seem like herself’. Things did not improve when Gardner returned home to Australia and had a ‘heart to heart’ with Wright, revealing why things were off during the latter’s India visit which left Wright ‘shattered’ and ‘distraught’.
The report stated that conversation effectively ended the couple’s marriage with Gardner even moving out of the house that they shared, leaving their wedding rings in the cupboard.
‘Ash left one day. Monica came home and everything of Ash’s was gone, except for the rings. She left the wedding rings in the cupboard. Just the box of wedding rings, and that was it,’ the source told the Daily Mail.
Gardner was recently in the triumphant Australia team which extended the country’s staggering T20 World Cup record, winning seven titles from eight finals.
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