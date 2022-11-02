As soon as I knew T20 World Cup was in Australia, I was grinning from ear to ear: Virat Kohli

In August 2020, when ICC announced that the T20 World Cup would be in Australia in 2022, one man was most happy. “As soon as I knew the T20 world cup was going to be in Australia, I was grinning from ear to ear,” Virat Kohli would say at the end of India’s thriller against Bangladesh.

“I knew good cricketing shots would be the key. I knew the kind of experience and game awareness of having played in Australia will come in handy for the team. I absolutely love playing in this ground. Right from the nets at the back, as soon as I enter, it makes me feel at home. That knock at MCG was meant to be, but when I come here, it’s like I am meant to come to Adelaide and enjoy my batting,” he added.

Kohli said he was in a happy place now and did not want to think about the past anymore, adding his thoughts on his time in the middle and the match in general.

“Pretty close game. Not as close as we would have liked it to be. A good day with the bat. When I went in there was a bit of pressure. I didn’t want little mistakes to curb my instincts. I am in a happy place. I don’t want to compare it with the past,” he said.

Kohli reached another batting milestone as he became the leading run getter in the Men’s T20 World Cup history when he reached a personal score of 16 in the match. Kohli scored 64* off 44 balls which elped him surpass former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene’s record of most runs. Mahela had scored 1016 runs in 31 innings while Kolhi crossed 1017-run mark in his 23rd innings.