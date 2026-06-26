‘As of now, I would love for him to have fun’: Ashwin on Sooryavanshi

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi should juts have fun while playing his cricket now before the pressure sets in later in his career. Sooryavanshi, who was selected foe India’s T20I teams for the Ireland and England tour, wasn’t in the playing XI for the 1st T20I against the Irish on Friday.

“I think he’s special. He’s shown the ability to adapt quite impressively. For me, I think that’s where it stops with respect to talking about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi because he is a 15, 16-year-old kid who I personally believe should have fun playing the game just like he would in gullies of wherever he comes from, his hometown, so he’s not gonna have a long road ahead of him where he is going to play without pressure, it will eventually catch up because it will turn into being work,” Ashwin said to BBC.