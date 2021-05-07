Arzan Nagwaswalla: The unsold player from IPL auction who will help India prepare for New Zealand

Arzan Nagwaswalla, a 23-year-old left arm seamer from Gujarat, has been picked as a reserve player in the Indian Test squad named for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Southampton.

Nagwaswalla picked 41 wickets in 8 games at 18.36 during the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy season, having broken into the Gujarat first-class side the previous year. He followed that up with an impressive shorter format debut that year. He had, however, gone unsold in the recent IPL auction.

Having made his mark in domestic cricket as a left arm swing bowler, Nagwaswalla can help Indian batsmen prepare for the bowling of New Zealand’s Neil Wagner and Trent Boult.

Arzan Nagwaswalla is a new addition in the #TeamIndia squad as a standby player.

Arzan Rohinton Nagwaswalla, a member of a Parsi community in a village near the Maharashtra border, had been born in Surat in 1997. He broke through successive age-group teams in Gujarat, having excelled in all three formats in the last two years.

He shot to fame with a five-wicket haul against Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium in his debut season. He has followed that up with three more five-wicket hauls, apart from one ten-wicket haul against Punjab.

On Friday, he was named as one of four reserve players, the others being Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna and Avesh Khan, in the Indian Test squad named for the World Test Championship final and the following five-match Test series against England.

India have a woeful record against New Zealand away from home. They were outplayed in a 0-2 series defeat in New Zealand last year. In fact, since 1976, India have won a total of 1 Test against New Zealand away from home — under MS Dhoni in a 2009 series, in which Sachin Tendulkar scored 160 in the first innings.

Could Nagwaswalla, who has been picked ahead of the likes of Jaydev Unadkat and Chetan Sakariya, help India change that record in Southampton?