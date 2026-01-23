Aryan Mann and Snehith Reddy: Born in India, raised in New Zealand and ready to face their country of birth

Aryan is a wicket-keeper batsman, whereas Reddy is a batting all-rounder

New zealand U19 World CupNew Zealand players shake hands with USA counterparts after the U-19 World Cup match. (Credit: ICC)

Snehith Reddy and Aryan Mann were toddlers when their parents migrated to New Zealand. The Mann household settled in Manurewa, a suburb of Auckland, from Patiala, in the late aughts. The Reddys left Vijayawada behind for Hamilton. Cricket stayed with them, they passed it onto their children, who would be part of the New Zealand U-19 side that faces India in a must-win game.

From the age of eight, Snehith’s father Krishna used to take him for amateur club games in the vicinity. Snehith got hooked. “I used to get him to practice with me sometimes, he would throw the ball and I would hit,” Krishna recollected to New Zealand Herald. “He didn’t want to, he would say he was too young but he kept coming with me. That’s how he gained interest in cricket, and a lot of sports idols come into our cafe all the time. He started watching them and got inspired to want to be like them.”

He joined the Hamilton School, the alma mater of several Black Caps including Mitchell Santner, and BJ Watling. He caught the attention of coach Chris Kuggeleijn, the former New Zealand cricketer whose catch gave Ricard Hadlee’s 431st wicket and the father of cricketer Scott Kuggeleijn. “When he went to Hamilton Boys High in year 9, we received a call from a well-known cricket coach in the area, Chris Kuggeleijn, who has seen him play before. He said, you’ve been selected to play in the first 11 cricket team. I’ve seen your talent and we want to give you an opportunity,” Krishna said.

He was only 13 then, by 15 he was talked about as a serious talent. He is a modern batsman who blends technical finesse with clinical hitting. His favourite cricketer is Daryll Mitchell. “He’s someone who I’ve spent a lot of time with talking about cricket and has certainly helped my game immensely. He is someone I can call any time and ask advice about my game, or anything,” he said in an NZC reel.

Mann’s idol is Kane Williamson. “I love everything about him. I was lucky to share the dressing room with him (for Northern Districts) and he left a huge impact on me. So down to earth and so eager to help the youngsters out,” he told Black Caps. His game, though, resembles that of Ross Taylor more than Williamson. He has an array of powerful sweeps, a pleasing cover-drive and a penchant strike down the ground. He has already made his first-class debut and struck half-centuries in both innings against Canterbury, batting at No 8.

Two other cricketers of Indian origin are there in the team—Selwin Sanjay and Jasakaran Singh—though both were born in Auckland. Jaskaran is a big-hitter while Sewin is an off-spinner.

