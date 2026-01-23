Aryan Mann and Snehith Reddy: Born in India, raised in New Zealand and ready to face their country of birth

Snehith Reddy and Aryan Mann were toddlers when their parents migrated to New Zealand. The Mann household settled in Manurewa, a suburb of Auckland, from Patiala, in the late aughts. The Reddys left Vijayawada behind for Hamilton. Cricket stayed with them, they passed it onto their children, who would be part of the New Zealand U-19 side that faces India in a must-win game.

From the age of eight, Snehith’s father Krishna used to take him for amateur club games in the vicinity. Snehith got hooked. “I used to get him to practice with me sometimes, he would throw the ball and I would hit,” Krishna recollected to New Zealand Herald. “He didn’t want to, he would say he was too young but he kept coming with me. That’s how he gained interest in cricket, and a lot of sports idols come into our cafe all the time. He started watching them and got inspired to want to be like them.”