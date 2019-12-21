Kumar Mangalam Birla’s son Aryaman takes break from cricket due to ‘severe anxiety’

Aryaman is a son of Aditya Birla Group chief Kumar Mangalam Birla, who is considered to be one of India’s wealthiest individuals. Aryaman is a son of Aditya Birla Group chief Kumar Mangalam Birla, who is considered to be one of India’s wealthiest individuals.

Aryaman Birla, a Madhya Pradesh batsman who was part of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) side till the last IPL season, has decided to take an extended break from cricket to cope with ‘severe anxiety’, the cricketer announced in a note shared on Twitter on Friday.

Birla had been one of the players released by RR before the IPL auction, which took place in Kolkata on Thursday.

Birla, a left-handed batsman, had been bought by RR before IPL 2018. He did not get a chance to be part of the RR playing XI over the last two seasons, but had been retained by the franchise before last season. This year, however, he was released.

He had not been shortlisted in this year’s IPL auction.

The 22-year-old opening batsman comes from the illustrious Birla family and his father, Kumar Mangalam Birla, is one of the major business tycoons of the country. He added that he persevered to keep playing till now but the time has come to put his mental health above everything else.

Aryaman’s note said, “It’s been a journey of hard work, perseverance, dedication and immense courage to get to this point in my cricket career. However, I’ve been coping with severe anxiety related to the sport for a while now.

“I’ve felt trapped. I’ve pushed myself through all the distress so far, but now I feel the need to put my mental health and wellbeing above all else.

“And so, I’ve decided to take an undefined sabbatical from cricket. This lovely sport is an integral part of my life and I hope to be back on the field when the time is right.”

Also Read:

Glenn Maxwell says he was ‘mentally and physically ruined’ before taking break

Watch: A day after getting big bucks in IPL auction, Glenn Maxwell hits quickfire 39-ball 83

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd