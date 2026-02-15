Arundhati Reddy stars in rain-hit SCG T20I as India begin Aus tour with win

Rain forced an early end with India comfortably ahead in the run chase in the first T20I against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Chasing 134, India were off to a flying start, reaching 50/1 after 5.1 overs when rain became strong enough for players to be taken off the field at SCG. The DLS par score was 29, and with 5.1 overs bowled, the match was just about deemed complete and India were winners by 21 runs to make a strong start to the multi-format series Down Under against the world No 1 side.

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana was unbeaten on a 17-ball 16 with Jemimah Rodrigues for company when the heavens opened up. Shafali Verma played her part with two sixes in an 11-ball 21 to fashion India’s comfortable lead on the DLS sheet.