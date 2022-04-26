Arun Lal set to tie the knot for second time with long time friend in Kolkata: Reports

Former India cricketer Arun Lal is reportedly set to tie the knot for the second time with long-time friend Bul Bul Saha next month in Kolkata. Images of Lal’s wedding invite which went viral on social media revealed that the wedding will take place on May 2 at the Peerless Inn (Kolkata).

Arun Lal and Bul Bul Saha’s wedding card is viral on social media. (Special arrangement) Arun Lal and Bul Bul Saha’s wedding card is viral on social media. (Special arrangement)

Lal, who is the current coach of the Bengal Ranji cricket team, was earlier married to his first wife Reena but they separated with mutual consent. Thereafter, he has been in a relationship with Bul Bul, who is 38-years-old and reportedly works as a teacher, for a long time. According to reports the couple got engaged last month and have now decided to make it official in front of the whole world.

Arun Lal will get married to his 28-year younger long-time friend Bul Bul Saha. (Special arrangement) Arun Lal will get married to his 28-year younger long-time friend Bul Bul Saha. (Special arrangement)

Originally from Kapurthala, Punjab, Lal, who was born in 1955, came to Kolkata in 1978 after getting a job at a tea company. Along the way, he became Mr Bengal, as far as cricket was concerned.

The renaissance man of Bengal cricket, who brought the winning mentality to the team as a player in the 1980s, has now worked his magic as a coach.

Under Lal, Bengal made the Ranji Trophy final in 2020 after a long gap of 13 years and in the ongoing season, they made it to the quarterfinals after notching the highest point tally of 18 with three wins on the trot.

Arun Lal will get married to Bul Bul Saha. (Special arrangement) Arun Lal will get married to Bul Bul Saha. (Special arrangement)

The hero of Bengal’s Ranji Trophy triumph in 1989-90, Lal was diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma, a rare type of salivary glands cancer four years back, but he overcame the disease and gained abundant hope in the process.

Arun Lal represented the Indian national men’s cricket team in 16 Test matches and 13 ODIs between 1982 and 1989.