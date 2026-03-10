Arshdeep Singh sanctioned by ICC due to incident involving Daryl Mitchell in T20 World Cup final

Umpire Richard Illingworth speaks with India's Arshdeep Singh after a misguided throw by the latter hit New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell's bat during the T20 World Cup cricket final match between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, March 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

India seamer Arshdeep Singh was fined 15% of his match fees for the incident involving Daryl Mitchell in the T20 World Cup final on Sunday. In the 11th over of New Zealand’s innings, Arshdeep fielded the ball on his follow-through and threw it towards Mitchell hitting the batter. Mitchell was irate and India skipper Suryakumar Yadav had to calm him down. However, Arshdeep and Mitchell made amends just after the over after the two shook hands.

The ICC said that the sanction to Arshdeep was due to the bowler breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct. The release stated that Arshdeep was found to have breached Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment) at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match.”