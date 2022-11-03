Yorker ko back karna tha mujhe (I should’ve backed the yorker): Arshdeep Singh on bowling short to Nurul Hasan in the last over against Bangladesh

Arshdeep Singh once again delivered wickets for India at a crunch stage in the T20 World Cup as he dismissed Shakib-al-Hasan and Afif Hossain in his second over against Bangladesh, eventually leading India to a five-run win. The left armer added two more wickets to his overall tally of nine in four games at the World Cup.

However, there was a point in the match where the left armer admitted he took a wrong call. Defending 19 runs off the last five balls, Arshdeep would bowl a bouncer to Nurul Hasan, one that would be pulled for a maximum, bringing the equation down to 13 off four balls. Speaking to Yuzvendra Chahal in a recent BCCI video, the pacer admitted he should’ve opted for a yorker at that stage.

“Bowling mein normally yorker ko back karna tha mujhe. Starting mein laga ki scoop khel sakte hai toh bouncer mardiya lekin kafi kuch idea nahi tha uske bad yehi tha ki yorker ko back kardu (I should have backed my yorker but I felt the batter will scoop me so I bowled the bouncer to him. It wasn’t a good idea but from there on I stuck to the yorker),” Arshdeep said.

India’s leading wicket taker would eventually use his go to delivery in the death overs as the men in blue grabbed their sixth point in four matches and rose to the top of the Group 2 table.

Chahal also spoke to KL Rahul, who produced his first half century at this World Cup after three single digit scores in the first three Super 12 games, asking the India opener about his mindset and approach going into Wednesday’s match.

To which, Rahul replied, “Mein isi cheez pe focus kar raha thi aage kya karu. Jo teen matches ho gaye hai, maine mistakes kiya unme se mera kya learning tha. Ye ek do boundary lag jate toh woh flow aa jata hai (I was focussing on what to do in the next game and to not mull over what has happened but take the learnings from what I did wrong in the last three games. When you hit a few boundaries you get your flow back).”

“All the negative thoughts and doubts you have in your mind will go away,” the 30-year-old added.