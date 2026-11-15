Arshdeep leads India’s bowlers to scything win over Kiwis in low-scoring ODI

Drama refused to wear down until the first ball of the penultimate over in New Zealand’s pursuit of 210. The hosts were stripped down to the last pair, and the required run-rate was double the number of balls remaining. Yet, nerves dangled and anxiety flickered on the faces of India’s fielders and bowlers. Stranger scripts have played out.

But when Ishan Kishan whipped off the bails to leave Blair Tickner stranded outside the crease, India could treasure a hard-earned series win, sweeter than those achieved on the flatbeds back home. Bowled out for 209, the bowlers demonstrated variegated skills and vibrant wits to script a 22-run win, which ensured a series triumph.

For most of the afternoon, the match meandered leisurely. The tunes were anachronistic, like someone playing Johann Bach in a disco pub. Maybe, the antidote to ennui in 50-over games are these low-scoring slugfests on surfaces that offer life for bowlers. High-scoring games can give that instant dopamine rush, like a shot of espresso. Low-scoring ones are like latte, the effect is more duller but lasts longer.

Arshdeep has his third, and India are firmly in control of the ODI series decider! 🏆 Watch HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 5th ODI, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony Vizha & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyVizha #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/kn5JMnhIUZ — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 15, 2026

The cricket and the slow-burning drama it produced was gripping. Seamers found variable bounce and seam movement, spinners found turn and grip. Good batsmen found run-scoring avenues. A vaster canvas of skills spreads itself. The sport became more layered and enjoyable, rather than endless clearing of the ropes.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

When the foamy crimson clouds on the skies faded, the match lit to life. Will Young and Nick Kelly were in little haste to complete the race. But just then, Young’s urge to unshackle kicked in. He pulled the debuting Yash Thakur for a four, but an encore, off Arshdeep Singh, ended his innings. He couldn’t fully get under Arshdeep’s bouncer that angled across him. Ruturaj Gaikwad slid and caught the ball with both hands.

Sometimes, all it takes is a wicket for the vibes to alter. The strip gazed with mischief, the odd ball began to seam a shade more, a stray one leapt disconcertingly from the length, then another dozed off it. Dot balls piled on, pressure gnawed away, and wickets were inevitable. Kelly dragged an Arshdeep ball onto his stumps, fruits of the left-armers’ persistence in the fifth-sixth stump channel. Arshdeep could have consumed Kelly’s aide Dean Foxcroft twice, only for Virat Kohli to fluff a regulation catch at second slip and Rohit Sharma to react late to a dipping edge. But India stifled the hosts in an attritional passage.

Buoying India, Mohammed Siraj knocked out Finn Allen’s stumps with a curling nip-backer. Iyer attacked with more men in the inner circle. Wickets were the only way of winning the game, but it was not a strip where wickets fell in a heap. So India stubbed out easy singles, denied gift-balls for boundaries, probed the corridor of uncertainty and made run-making laborious,matching the Kiwis’ 4 maidens. Two maidens ensued immediately. New Zealand simply clung on, waiting for the storm to pass and India’s perseverance to fade.

In that context, Thakur fumbling a comparatively simple return catch off Michael Bracewell assumed significance. The New Zealand all-rounder was on nine when the ball dribbled out off Thakur’s outstretched palms over his head. He admonished himself after the over ended, as had Kohli a few overs ago.

Need a breakthrough? Arshdeep Singh is your man! 🎯 Watch HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 5th ODI, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony Vizha & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyVizha #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/BYtPGk0H4n — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 15, 2026

But mistakes have a contagious nature of spreading like a rash. Auqib Nabi erred on the shorter side in the next over for Foxcroft to thrash him through mid-wicket; in his next over, Siraj, fielding at deep third man, let the ball burst through him for a pressure-releasing four. India’s grit seemed to wither. Anxiety bubbled, as New Zealand extracted seven runs apiece in two overs. The seamers’ quota were about to exhaust, as Iyer had not yet availed the services of Axar Patel. Arshdeep and Siraj had only two overs each, Auqib and Thakur with six overs between them. It was boom or bust time. But Iyer resisted the spinner temptation for as long as he could. Axar had to wait till the 35th over for his turn to bowl.

Story continues below this ad

But the match took another turn, just as it seemed to settle into a definitive rhythm each time. Nabi had been last season’s top partnership-breaker in Ranji. Bracewell top-edged Nabi’s short ball, bowled with more effort, energy and zip to Naman Dhir at deep mid wicket. A ball later, Thakur made a short ball skid off the surface, kissing Foxcroft’s inside edge onto the stumps. At 119 for 6, India sniffed a quick rattle of wickets.

It did not pan out exactly that way. Mitchell Santner and Kristian Clarke gritted it out, dragging them to 158 for 6, before the captain’s ambitious slog ended in the palms of Arshdeep Singh. The captain, restricted by an injury to his right hand, was the last beacon of hope. Clarke lasted for only three more runs, as India tightened the noose around the hosts.

As India wheeled away in celebration, Arshdeep thanked the fans. He was the man of the match, as much for his 11 runs off four balls, as the three-wicket burst. It was a triumph of India’s resourceful bowling, as much as it was an ode to the good old days of ODI cricket.