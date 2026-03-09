WATCH: Arshdeep Singh defuses tension with Daryl Mitchell after T20 World Cup final with heartfelt apology

Heated moments don’t come around too often in cricket matches involving New Zealand but there was one during their 2026 T20 World Cup final against India on Sunday in Ahmedabad. Daryl Mitchell was left livid when India pacer Arshdeep Singh threw the ball back at him in his follow through and then walked back without apologising. Arshdeep apologised at the end of the over but after the game, he offered a more heartfelt apology to the New Zealand batting all-rounder which could be seen in a video posted by the BlackCaps’ Instagram handle.

“I know I can apologise as much as I can but, really sorry,” Arshdeep can be heard telling Mitchell in the video before the pair shake hands and then share a chuckle. Arshdeep then spoke about it in an interview with the broadcasters. When commentator Harsha Bhogle pointed out that Arshdeep ran away briefly just as he was about to chat, the latter said: “Just went to apologise to Mitchell. My throw reverse-swung and hit him so just wanted to say sorry to him for that. It was not intentional,” said Arshdeep.