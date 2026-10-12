‘Sorry to Axar bhai’: Arshdeep apologizes to Patel for run out vs West Indies

Arshdeep Singh of India celebrates the wicket of Shai Hope of West Indies during the 3rd T20I match between India and West Indies at the Holkar Stadium, Indore, India on October 11, 2026. (CREIMAS)

Pacer Arshdeep Singh played a big part in restricting West Indies in their chase of India’s 223-run target, taking 3 wickets, including that of last match’s centurion Shai Hope as well as Sherfane Rutherford. But during India’s innings, the lanky bowler had also contributed a bit with the bat, scoring 11 which included a towering six. But some miscommunication in the middle with Axar Patel had cost the allrounder his wicket, something that Arshdeep apologized for.

“If we talk about batting, then the first thing I would like to say is ‘sorry to Axar (Patel) bhai … I got you run out’. In batting, I keep trying but results are few and far between. Today, the ball got connected well and (went for a six). With the amount of trust the coaches show in us, we need to deliver in batting as well and score a few runs down the order. That is why working on batting is important,” Arshdeep said in a video upload by BCCI.