‘Sorry to Axar bhai’: Arshdeep apologizes to Patel for run out vs West Indies

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Pacer Arshdeep Singh played a big part in restricting West Indies in their chase of India’s 223-run target, taking 3 wickets, including that of last match’s centurion Shai Hope as well as Sherfane Rutherford. But during India’s innings, the lanky bowler had also contributed a bit with the bat, scoring 11 which included a towering six. But some miscommunication in the middle with Axar Patel had cost the allrounder his wicket, something that Arshdeep apologized for.
“If we talk about batting, then the first thing I would like to say is ‘sorry to Axar (Patel) bhai … I got you run out’. In batting, I keep trying but results are few and far between. Today, the ball got connected well and (went for a six). With the amount of trust the coaches show in us, we need to deliver in batting as well and score a few runs down the order. That is why working on batting is important,” Arshdeep said in a video upload by BCCI.
Arshdeep also revealed that India had a clear plan to keep Hope in check and he was pleased that the bowlers executed it to perfection to secure a 14-run win in the third T20I in Indore.
Wickets that did the damage 🔢
A Maximum that entertained the crowd 🥳
🎥 𝙄𝙢𝙥𝙖𝙘𝙩 𝙞𝙣 𝙄𝙣𝙙𝙤𝙧𝙚 𝙛𝙩. @arshdeepsinghh 👊 – By @ameyatilak
🔽 Watch | #TeamIndia | #INDvWI | @mflone_
— BCCI (@BCCI) October 12, 2026
“Before the match we had planned how to target Shai Hope, to keep things tight and execute that plan on the field; seeing the result feels great. A lot of credit goes to coaches for walking us through the plan and highlighting what we could apply in the match. It was executed well, supported by brilliant bowling overall,” he said.
“(Pacer) Mayank (Yadav) kept the pressure building from the other end and all six bowlers chipped in. It feels good when there is a bit of pressure on execution. It is good fun,” Arshdeep added.
With the win on Sunday, India now have a 2-1 lead in the 5-match series with 2 matches to go.
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