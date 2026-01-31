Arshdeep Singh takes 5 as India defeat New Zealand by 46 runs, win series 4-1

Arshdeep Singh of India celebrates the wicket of Daryl Mitchell of New Zealand during the 5th T20I match between India and New Zealand at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, India, on January 31, 2026. (CREIMAS for BCCI)

Arshdeep Singh snapped up a fifer while Ishan Kishan slammed a century as India romped to a big win against New Zealand on Saturday in the 5th T20I at Thiruvananthapuram. After losing the 4th match at Visakhapatnam, Suryakumar Yadav and co stormed back strongly in this match to win the series 4-1.

After going for 40 in his first 2 overs, Arshdeep made a stellar comeback in his second spell as he sent back the likes of Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson and Tim Seifert. Axar Patel also played his part as he snapped up 3 wickets.

Earlier, a popular Sanju Samson blitz eluded the legion of fans, but their dejection was washed away by centurion Ishan Kishan’s sensational shot-making as India posted a massive 271 for five, their third highest T20I score ever.