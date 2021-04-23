Debutant Arshad Iqbal breaks batsman’s helmet with bouncer: Watch

Twenty-year old Arshad Iqbal, making his international debut for Pakistan, took off the outer layer of the batsman’s helmet with a venomous bouncer in his second over against Zimbabwe in the 2nd T20I on Friday. Zimbabwe batsman Tinashe Kamunhukamwe’s helmet was left in two pieces after the delivery struck him, with the first layer of the helmet being whipped onto the floor.

Those dreadlocks surely saved Kamunhukamwe from potential concussion after getting hit by an Arshad Iqbal bouncer 😂 #ZIMvPAK @ZimCricketv #VisitZimbabwe pic.twitter.com/3n6oxjVn8K — Kudakwashe (@kudaville) April 23, 2021

As the part of the helmet flew off, Kamunhukamwe was seen being visibly shaken. Pakistani fielders were seen going up to the batsman in concern.

The Zimbabwe physio was seen coming out to monitor the batsman’s condition, and the mandatory concussion test was carried out before play was allowed to resume.

I have never seen a Helmet broken into two pieces like this, some serious heat by Arshad Iqbal. #ZIMvPAK pic.twitter.com/b8cIIxyWEh — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 23, 2021

Zimbabwe managed to post 118/9 in their 20 overs. Arshad Iqbal claimed his first international wicket a little later to finish with figures of 1/16 in his first match for Pakistan.