Here is how Arjun Tendulkar’s father – Sachin Tendulkar – debuted in cricket

Sachin Tendulkar with Arjun Tendulkar. (Express File Photo) Sachin Tendulkar with Arjun Tendulkar. (Express File Photo)

Arjun Tendulkar made his debut for India U-19 side against Sri Lanka at the Nondescripts Cricket Club in Colombo. The 18-year-old managed to get just one wicket in the match and was dismissed for a duck. In his spell of 11 overs, Arjun gave away 33 runs with one wicket to his name. In 11 balls he faced with the bat, he failed to score a single run.

Coincidentally, his father, the great Sachin Tendulkar, also had a forgettable debut in international cricket in both formats back in 1989 against Pakistan.

Sachin made his international debut in a Test match against Pakistan in Karachi on November 15, 1989. In the match, Tendulkar bowled one over in which he gave away 10 runs in the first innings. Coming in to bat, the 17-year old was dismissed for 15 by Waqar Younis. In the 2nd innings, he gave away 15 runs in 4 overs and did not get to bat as the match ended in a draw.

His first ODI was even more forgettable. Much like his son, the cricketing legend was dismissed for a duck. He made his debut against Pakistan on December 18, 1989, at Gujranwala. Chasing a total of 88, India were bowled out for just 80 in 16 overs. Tendulkar, in the match, played only two balls and was once again dismissed by Waqar Younis for a duck.

The early beginnings did little to hamper Tendulkar’s confidence, and the “Little Master” went on to become one of the legends of the sport, hammering 15,921 runs in Test and 18,426 runs in ODIs. He also scored a total of 100 centuries in international cricket.

Can we expect something similar from Arjun Tendulkar, despite his humble beginnings? Only time will answer the question.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd