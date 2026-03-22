‘Arjun Tendulkar khelega hi nahi and let’s not even go there’: India legend’s blunt IPL verdict on LSG pacer

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Despite his improving credentials as a reliable left-arm pace bowler in the domestic circuit, Arjun Tendulkar’s hopes of substantial playing time in the IPL 2026 has been checked by former India off-spinner, R Ashwin’s blunt assessment.
Ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction in December, Arjun was traded by Mumbai Indians for his first stint outside the five-time champions. Lucknow Super Giants acquired the services of Arjun at his base price of INR 30 lakh. Ashwin reckoned that the all-rounder will likely spend the IPL 2026 season on the bench with Lucknow boasting a stacked pace attack.
“Arjun Tendulkar khelega hi nahi (Arjun Tendulkar won’t play at all), and let’s not even go there. I think it is very difficult because there are Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, and Mohammad Shami in this lineup. There are so many fast bowlers. How will he play? I don’t think he makes any case unless and until there are a lot of injuries,” Ashwin remarked on his YouTube channel.
Having made his T20 debut in 2021, Arjun was first signed up in the IPL by the Mumbai Indians the same season. In 29 T20Is, Arjun has snapped up 35 wickets at a strike rate of 16.0 besides aggregating 189 runs with the bat. Arjun has played only five IPL games in all, picking up three wickets.
Ashwin also downplayed LSG’s chances as a team in yet another season, insisting that they do not possess the quality to fight for a Playoffs spot. “I have pure clarity of the teams that will be in the top three. Four, five, and six is going to be a race, and LSG is not even in that four, five, or six, in my view. They will fall out of the six,” Ashwin said.
LSG are slated to begin their IPL 2026 campaign against the Delhi Capitals on April 1.
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