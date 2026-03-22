‘Arjun Tendulkar khelega hi nahi and let’s not even go there’: India legend’s blunt IPL verdict on LSG pacer

Despite his improving credentials as a reliable left-arm pace bowler in the domestic circuit, Arjun Tendulkar’s hopes of substantial playing time in the IPL 2026 has been checked by former India off-spinner, R Ashwin’s blunt assessment.

Ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction in December, Arjun was traded by Mumbai Indians for his first stint outside the five-time champions. Lucknow Super Giants acquired the services of Arjun at his base price of INR 30 lakh. Ashwin reckoned that the all-rounder will likely spend the IPL 2026 season on the bench with Lucknow boasting a stacked pace attack.

“Arjun Tendulkar khelega hi nahi (Arjun Tendulkar won’t play at all), and let’s not even go there. I think it is very difficult because there are Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, and Mohammad Shami in this lineup. There are so many fast bowlers. How will he play? I don’t think he makes any case unless and until there are a lot of injuries,” Ashwin remarked on his YouTube channel.