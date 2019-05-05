Mumbai T20 league: Sachin Tendulkar’s son picked for Rs 5 lakh

Arjun Tendulkar will make his debut in the Mumbai Cricket Association’s T20 Mumbai League to be held from May 14 to 26. Tendulkar Jr, who will represent Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs, had a base price of 1 lakh rupees and was eventually picked for the maximum bid of five lakh rupees.

Three teams bid for him and were given the ‘opportunity to match’. The OTM can be used by two teams in case a player reaches the maximum bid. The organisers then opted for the method of drawing the name from the lots.

“More than him being Sachin’s son, he is doing very well for the last couple of years. There are very few all-rounders in Mumbai currently, and he is one of the upcoming ones. The added advantage is that he is a left-arm bowler,” said the former Mumbai pacer Wilkin Mota, the coach of Aakash Tigers.

Son of legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun has played for India Under 19 team last year and been part of Mumbai junior team. Three teams went on to bid for Arjun during initial stages before he was picked by Aakash Tigers.

Meanwhile, MCA had to face some embarrassment after they had to withdraw the names of its Under-19 players who are part of National Cricket Academy few hours before the auction kicked off. Seven players who are part of the NCA cricket team will be missing MPL this season as they will be playing their NCA games, which are also selection trials for the India Under-19 team, to be held in Surat in coming days.

North Mumbai Panthers, a franchise who had retained the player Yashasvi Jaiswal, were told on the day of the auction about his unavailability.