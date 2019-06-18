Toggle Menu
Watch: Arjun Tendulkar bowls a beauty in Second XI Championshiphttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/arjun-tendulkar-second-xi-championship-5786611/

Watch: Arjun Tendulkar bowls a beauty in Second XI Championship

Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun, is currently plying his trade in the lower divisions of England's County format as a pacey young bowler.

Arjun Tendulkar playing in a Youth Test against Sri Lanka in 2018. (Source: File Photo)

Despite having huge shoes to fill, Arjun Tendulkar is staking his own claim in world cricket as a fiery left-arm fast bowler.

Playing for the MCC Young Cricketers at Lord’s in London, 19-year-old Arjun opened the bowling against Surrey Second XI.

His ripper from over the wicket to opener Nathan Tilley in just the youngster’s second over breached the Englishman’s defences, hitting middle and off and knocking him over.

Arjun also went on to dismiss lower-order batsman BBA Geddes, ending the innings with figures of 11-2-50-2.

Advertising

Arjun made an impressive debut for India U-19 last year against Sri Lanka, and is currently plying his trade in youth leagues, burdened by his father’s legacy but confidently creating his own image and gaining his own merit.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

Arjun Tendulkar made his debut in the Mumbai Cricket Association’s T20 Mumbai League held from May 14 to 26. Tendulkar Jr, who represented Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs, had a base price of 1 lakh rupees and was eventually picked for the maximum bid of five lakh rupees.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Fran Wilson pulls off brilliant catch during England’s drubbing of West Indies
2 Sachin Tendulkar sues Australian bat manufacturer over conflict in image rights
3 Assam cricketer takes 10 wickets in an innings