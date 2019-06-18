Watch: Arjun Tendulkar bowls a beauty in Second XI Championship

Despite having huge shoes to fill, Arjun Tendulkar is staking his own claim in world cricket as a fiery left-arm fast bowler.

Advertising

Playing for the MCC Young Cricketers at Lord’s in London, 19-year-old Arjun opened the bowling against Surrey Second XI.

His ripper from over the wicket to opener Nathan Tilley in just the youngster’s second over breached the Englishman’s defences, hitting middle and off and knocking him over.

Arjun also went on to dismiss lower-order batsman BBA Geddes, ending the innings with figures of 11-2-50-2.

Advertising

Arjun made an impressive debut for India U-19 last year against Sri Lanka, and is currently plying his trade in youth leagues, burdened by his father’s legacy but confidently creating his own image and gaining his own merit.

Arjun Tendulkar made his debut in the Mumbai Cricket Association’s T20 Mumbai League held from May 14 to 26. Tendulkar Jr, who represented Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs, had a base price of 1 lakh rupees and was eventually picked for the maximum bid of five lakh rupees.