PHOTO: Arjun Tendulkar ‘does an MS Dhoni’ at Lord’s

Arjun Tendulkar played for India U19 in the two Youth Tests. (Source: File Photo) Arjun Tendulkar played for India U19 in the two Youth Tests. (Source: File Photo)

Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, might not have made much of an impact during the Youth Test series against Sri Lanka but the left-hander is still making news every now and then. During India’s second Test match against England at Lord’s, he was seen helping the ground staff amid continuous downpour on the second day. A day later, things turned more casual and jovial. He was snapped outside the stadium ‘selling’ radios and had a moment alongside veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh.

Harbhajan took to Twitter on Saturday and posted a picture with Arjun, who is training with MCC Young Cricketers in London, and wrote, “Look who selling radios @HomeOfCricket today.. sold 50. Rush guys only few left. Junior @sachin_rt #Goodboy”

This time, the 18-year-old was spotted replicating something that former India skipper MS Dhoni did during an ODI against Sri Lanka. Arjun was seen taking a power nap while the match was in progress.

Arjun has opted for a power nap. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/SxXHjjv5BR — Sandipan Banerjee (@im_sandipan) 11 August 2018

Dhoni did this in 2017 during India’s tour of Sri Lanka when the third ODI between the two sides was interrupted after spectators threw bottles on the field.

MS Dhoni took a nap in the match against Sri Lanka. MS Dhoni took a nap in the match against Sri Lanka.

Arjun was a part of the India U19 team that played two Youth Tests against Sri Lanka. He didn’t really fare well as he only scalped three wickets in four innings and scored 14 and 0 in the two innings that he batted. Moreover, he hasn’t been part of the side that is playing Sri Lanka U19 in the one-day fixtures.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd