Arjun Tendulkar set to make Lucknow Super Giants debut vs Punjab Kings

Arjun Tendulkar of Lucknow Super Giants during Match 10 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, India, on April 5, 2026. (CREIMAS)

Arjun Tendulkar is set to make his debut for the Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday, captain Rishabh Pant said at the toss against the Punjab Kings at the Ekanan Stadium. Ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction in December, Arjun was traded by Mumbai Indians for his first stint outside the five-time champions. Lucknow Super Giants acquired the services of Arjun at his base price of INR 30 lakh.

“I think we would have bowled first also because the wicket here, this wicket is good for batting irrespective of bowling first or batting first. It definitely is one of the better wickets where we have played this season. I think it’s going to be one of the most high scoring matches. We have two changes. Arjun (Tendulkar) comes in and Arshin (Kulkarni) come in,” Pant said at the toss.