Arjun Tendulkar takes first wicket in India colours; watch video

Arjun Tendulkar bagged his first international wicket during India’s first Youth Test match against Sri Lanka in Colombo. Arjun who started the proceedings with the ball for India U19 scalped the wicket in his second over after trapping RVPK Mishra in front of the stumps. Tendulkar bowled an inswinging length delivery and the left-handed Mishra failed to read the line of the ball and got out for 9.

The India U19 side then rode on four-wicket hauls from Harsh Tyagi and Ayush Badoni to wrap up Sri Lanka’s first innings for 244. Arjun didn’t strike again in the innings and returned with figures of 1/33 in 11 overs. For Sri Lanka, it was captain Nipun Dananjaya and wicket-keeper batsman Nishan Madushka who resisted well and stitched a partnership of 53 runs for the second wicket. The hosts then lost wickets in quick succession but Pasindu Sooriyabandara stood strong at one end and notched 69 runs before getting out to Tyagi. He lost partners quickly at the other end once ST Mendis departed for 39.

For India U19, Atharwa Taide and captain Anuj Rawat began the innings.

India are scheduled to play two Youth Test matches and five ODIs. The second Youth Test will begin from July 24 in Hambantota while the ODIs begin from July 30 in Colombo and will be played till August 10.

India U19 Squad: Aryan Juyal, Anuj Rawat(c), Ayush Badoni, Harvik Desai, Harsh Tyagi, Mohit Jangra, Yatin Mangwani, Devdutt Padikkal, Akash Pande, Pawan Shah, Yash Rathod, Sameer Choudhary, Atharwa Taide, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera

