Arjun Tendulkar dismissed for a duck in debut U-19 match against Sri Lanka

Arjun Tendulkar was dismissed on a duck in his debut India U-19 match during the first Youth Test against the Sri Lanka U-19 team at the Nondescripts Cricket Club in Colombo on Thursday. The son of cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar played 11 deliveries before he was dismissed by Shashika Dulshan, as he failed to get a single run on the board. Coincidentally, his father, Sachin himself was dismissed for a duck in his debut ODI match against Pakistan in 1989.

The 18-year-old had earlier claimed his first international wicket on Tuesday, as he dismissed Kamil Mishara LBW after bowling just 2 overs. The all-rounder was impressive with his bowling as he gave away just 33 runs in his 11 overs, bagging one wicket and getting 2 maiden overs.

India U-19 team put together a total of 589 runs on the board after bowling out Sri Lanka U-19 for 244. in the first innings. India opening batsman Atharwa Taide and Ayush Badoni scored centuries in the match. While the former scored 113 runs in 160 balls, Badoni hammered 185 in 210 deliveries. Sri Lanka’s Kalhara Senarathne picked up 6 wickets in the match, giving away 170 runs.

India are scheduled to play two Youth Test matches and five ODIs. The second Youth Test will begin from July 24 in Hambantota while the ODIs begin from July 30 in Colombo and will be played till August 10.

India U19 Squad: Aryan Juyal, Anuj Rawat(c), Ayush Badoni, Harvik Desai, Harsh Tyagi, Mohit Jangra, Yatin Mangwani, Devdutt Padikkal, Akash Pande, Pawan Shah, Yash Rathod, Sameer Choudhary, Atharwa Taide, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera

