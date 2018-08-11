India vs England: Arjun Tendulkar helps ground staff at Lord’s

Arjun Tendulkar helped the ground staff at Lord’s. (Source: Twitter/Lord’s Cricket Ground) Arjun Tendulkar helped the ground staff at Lord’s. (Source: Twitter/Lord’s Cricket Ground)

Arjun Tendulkar, the son of cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, has garnered attention for his performance on the field ever since he was young. Recently, the 18-year old was in the limelight for being selected in the India U-19 squad for the two Youth Test-series against Sri Lanka. But on Friday, during the second day of the second Test between India and England, the young allrounder grabbed attention for his humble nature.

During the rain-affected 2nd day of the second Test, Arjun, who is currently in London for a training session with MCC Young Cricketers, helped out the grand staff at Lord’s. Arjun’s help was appreciated by the management of the cricket ground, who shared a photo of the youngster in a tweet and wrote, “Not only has he been training with @MCCYC4L recently & but he has also been lending a helping hand to our Groundstaff!”

👋 Arjun Tendulkar! Not only has he been training with @MCCYC4L recently & but he has also been lending a helping hand to our Groundstaff!#ENGvIND#LoveLords pic.twitter.com/PVo2iiLCcv — Lord’s Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) 10 August 2018

Earlier, the left-armer was also seen bowling to Indian batsmen at the nets under the watchful eyes of India coach Ravi Shastri. A small footage of the left-armer bowling to Indian batsmen Murali Vijay and skipper Virat Kohli was shared on Youtube as Indian batsmen were seen practicing on the nets to prepare for England’s Sam Curran.

After the first day of the second Test was completely washed out, India were bowled out for 107 on the second day with James Anderson picking up five wickets. England, who will come out to bat on the third day, will look to take a big lead, and bat throughout the day.

