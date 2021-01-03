Arjun Tendulkar breaks into Mumbai senior squad for first time

Arjun Tendulkar has played for the India U-19 team in the past. (Sri Lanka Cricket)

Arjun Tendulkar, Sachin Tendulkar’s 21-year-old son, a left-arm pacer, has made it to the senior Mumbai squad for the first time. He has been named in the 22-member squad named for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Tendulkar has played for various age-group teams before. He has also bowled at the Indian national team nets and has also represented the Indian U-19 team.

The Mumbai squad is led by Suryakumar Yadav and will be playing all their matches in the state capital.

Dhawal Kulkarni and Tushar Deshpande will spearhead the pace bowling attack. Atharva Ankolekar and Shams Mulani will head the spin department.

READ | Arjun’s Turn

“Earlier the BCCI had asked to select 20 players. But later they said that 22 players can be selected in the squad, accordingly the two players were added to the squad,” an MCA official stated according to PTI.

Mumbai is placed in Group E which includes Delhi, Haryana, Kerala, Andhra and Puducherry. They play their matches on January 11, 13, 15, 17 & 19. The knockouts will be held in Ahmedabad.

Mumbai squad: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Aditya Tare (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aakarshit Gomel, Sarfaraz Khan, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Shubham Ranjane, Sujit Nayak, Sairaj Patil, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Minad Manjrekar, Prathamesh Dake, Atharva Ankolekar, Shashank Attarde, Shams Mulani, Hardik Tamore, Akash Parkar, Sufiyan Shaikh, Kruthik Hanagavadi, Arjun Tendulkar

(With PTI inputs)