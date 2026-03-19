‘Papa 1310-1315 se khelte the’: Arjun Tendulkar and Rishabh Pant discuss Sachin’s bat weights in IPL camp

While his stronger suit remains his left-arm pace bowling, Arjun Tendulkar’s commitment to batting cannot be questioned. Like his legendary father, Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun prefers heavier willows as he revealed in a chat with his new IPL captain, Rishabh Pant, during Lucknow Super Giants’ preparatory camp.

In a video shared by the franchise on social media, Pant is seen enquiring Arjun about his bat weights. Arjun replied that they weighed about 1220 grams, relatively heavier than the average bat used by professionals. The 26-year-old also touched upon Sachin’s affinity towards exceptionally heavy willows.

“1220. Touch karo hi jaata hai. Papa toh 1310-1315 se khelte the. 1200 se halka main jata nahi hoon(1220. It travels just if you touch. Dad used to play with 1310-1315. I do not go for anything below 1200),” Arjun said.