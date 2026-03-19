‘Papa 1310-1315 se khelte the’: Arjun Tendulkar and Rishabh Pant discuss Sachin’s bat weights in IPL camp

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While his stronger suit remains his left-arm pace bowling, Arjun Tendulkar’s commitment to batting cannot be questioned. Like his legendary father, Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun prefers heavier willows as he revealed in a chat with his new IPL captain, Rishabh Pant, during Lucknow Super Giants’ preparatory camp.
In a video shared by the franchise on social media, Pant is seen enquiring Arjun about his bat weights. Arjun replied that they weighed about 1220 grams, relatively heavier than the average bat used by professionals. The 26-year-old also touched upon Sachin’s affinity towards exceptionally heavy willows.
“1220. Touch karo hi jaata hai. Papa toh 1310-1315 se khelte the. 1200 se halka main jata nahi hoon(1220. It travels just if you touch. Dad used to play with 1310-1315. I do not go for anything below 1200),” Arjun said.
Already loving this new Rishabh-Arjun bond 🥹❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/pa79YqebbU
— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 18, 2026
Pant also lauded Arjun for his commitment to the game, enquiring about his practice with former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh a day after his wedding earlier this month.
“Yuvi pa ke saath you were also practising? Yuvi pa ke saath full-time. Shaadi ke agle din hi? You’re so enthu bhai (You were also practising with Yuvraj? Full-time with Yuvraj. The next day after the wedding itself? You’re so enthu brother),” Pant said.
Having made his T20 debut in 2021, Arjun was first signed up in the IPL by the Mumbai Indians the same season. Ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction in December, Arjun was traded by MI for his first stint outside the five-time champions. LSG acquired the services of Arjun at his base price of INR 30 lakh.
In 29 T20Is, Arjun has snapped up 35 wickets at a strike rate of 16.0 besides aggregatin 189 runs with the bat. Arjun has played only five IPL games in all, picking up three wickets.
LSG are slated to begin their IPL 2026 campaign against the Delhi Capitals on April 1.
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