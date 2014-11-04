Apps, tablets for scorers as BCCI gets tech-savvy

Officials in the board say that a fundamental template is ready, and only awaiting modular embellishments.

After arming their local scorers with iPads a few months ago, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is now aiming to build a comprehensive data of its cricketing talent, right down to the junior ranks. Over 2,000 matches will be scored live on the BCCI website this season, including women’s games as well as U-16 and U-19 matches across the country.

With an enviable access to minute data, given that every junior match has been captured on cameras installed by the board over the past two years, the BCCI plans to make this the one-stop destination for cricket followers, making available details of runs scored and wickets taken and analysis in domestic and international cricket.

“We’re aiming to position BCCI’s official digital platforms as the single comprehensive source of information on all Indian cricket,” says Anirudh Chaudhary, BCCI treasurer, who as the chairman of the Data Management Committee in 2012-13 had initiated this overhaul.

The present data committee, headed by Samarjit Gaekwad, is working closely with the Information Technology committee, led by Sudhir Dabir, to come up with an integrated website.

Six scorers from each association have been given iPads, equipped with scoring apps. So, every stroke played by every cricketer, even one playing for a U-16 team, can be plotted on a wagon wheel. Live ball-by-ball scoring and pitch-maps will now encompass even junior and women’s cricket.

First-time zonal workshops were held for BCCI scorers earlier this year and since these iPads are connected to nodal computers, everything will be centralised. So if a junior cricketer scores a stunning 100 at a remote centre, the video will be uploaded on the website for fans to see.

The BCCI is also mulling Online Player Registration and issuing smart cards to players, which will help bonafide cricketers to benefit from BCCI’s corporate tie-ups.

However, it is the website that is gunning for the gargantuan task of uploading action from most U-19 and U-16 games.

Every venue on the junior circuit has four cameras, which have hitherto been used as part of BCCI’s umpire’s project. The plan is to integrate all data that is at BCCI’s disposal. Officials in the board say that a fundamental template is ready, and only awaiting modular embellishments.

Highlights

Over 2000 matches to be covered this season, including women’s games

Live ball-by-ball scoring

One-touch scoring with automatic score prompting

Wagon wheels and pitch maps

Online player registration

