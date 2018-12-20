Appointment of India Women’s team coach not on behalf of BCCI: Treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry has raised questions over the process of appointment of the next India women’s team coach on Thursday. Stating that the board has no say in the appointment of the coach, Chaudhary maintained that any decision taken will be without the jurisdiction of BCCI.

“An appointment that may be a result of this process can in no manner be called an appointment for and on behalf of BCCI,” Chaudhry was quoted as saying by ANI.

“Since there is no decision of the CoA in the selection of the women’s coach, the process and appointment, if any, in the present facts & circumstances, are without jurisdiction & without authority,” he added.

Ever since the decision to appoint a new women’s coach was taken there have been various controversies surrounding the issue. Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji, in particular, have been at loggerheads with Rai instructing the BCCI top brass to invite fresh applications.

On the other hand, Edulji wanted Ramesh Powar to continue at least until the New Zealand tour starting next month. She also did not give her approval to the three-member committee designated to select the new coach, clearly highlighting the discord.