Application filed in Supreme Court to fill CoA vacancies

The intervention application highlights instances where the CoA has made ‘last minute decisions’ while ‘approvals have been given in haste’, which has resulted in mismanagement of the BCCI. The intervention application highlights instances where the CoA has made ‘last minute decisions’ while ‘approvals have been given in haste’, which has resulted in mismanagement of the BCCI.

An intervention application has been filed in the Supreme Court on behalf of the Cricket Association of Bihar (CAB) to appoint two or more members to the Committee of Administrators (CoA) which has seen its strength reduce from four to two.

In January, 2017, the Supreme Court had appointed a four-member CoA for the smooth functioning of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) until fresh elections were conducted.

Historian Ramachandra Guha resigned six months later citing personal reasons while another member, banker Vikram Limaye, also put in his papers, leaving only Vinod Rai, the former Comptroller and Auditor General of India, Diana Edulji, the former women’s cricket captain, as two of its members.

“The purpose of the appellant is only to point out that running and managing the affairs of the BCCI is a tedious and complex task, which requires full-time devotion and time. As on date, the CoA only consists of two members against the four-member committee appointed by this honourable court. The CoA is only functioning with two members for a very long time now. However, considering the work and complexity of the issues in the BCCI as on date, the CoA may not have the requisite strength and expertise that is required for effective supervision of the BCCI,” the intervention application states.

The appeal for an appointment of a former administrator or a retired cricketer, in addition to Edulji, also finds a mention in the application filed by advocate Vikas Mehta on behalf of the CAB, whose secretary Aditya Verma had petitioned the SC in the IPL spot-fixing case, which resulted in sweeping reforms in the BCCI. The intervention application highlights instances where the CoA has made ‘last minute decisions’ while ‘approvals have been given in haste’, which has resulted in mismanagement of the BCCI.

Executive assistants sacked

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief executive officer Rahul Johri has sent letters of termination to all executives working under board office-bearers. Acting president CK Khanna, acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary and honorary treasurer Anirudh Chaudhary have executive staff working under them. In a letter sent to all of them, which is accessed by The Indian Express, Johri said he was writing under the instructions of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators which feels that new office-bearers won’t require their services.

“You are aware that the new BCCI constitution has been registered on 21st August 2018, and the Committee of Administrators expects that the elections for new office-bearers of the BCCI will be held in the next three months. As you were engaged at the request of and specifically for rendering services of Executive Assistant, the BCCI would not require your services,” the letter reads.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App