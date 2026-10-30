Anvay Dravid and Aaryavir Sehwag named in India’s U-19 Asia Cup squad

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Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag’s sons, Anvay and Aaryavir, were both named in the Indian squad for the U19 Asia Cup, set to be played from November 5 to 14 in Oman’s Muscat. Both youngsters recently took part in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy and made their mark.
17-year-old Anvay scored an aggressive 151 off just 100 balls as Karnataka chased down a 300-plus target against Gujarat in the U19 competition earlier this month. Anvay had also showcased his promise, slamming a 67-ball 87 against Sri Lanka in a Youth ODI at Hambantota in July.
The 19-year-old Aaryavir too was in fine fettle in the Mankad Trophy, scoring a sensational 173 off 143 balls against Chandigarh at Vizianagaram. The teenager has also been a consistent presence for Delhi U-19, most memorably scoring 297 against Meghalaya in the 2024 Cooch Behar Trophy.
🚨 News 🚨
India U19 squad for ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup announced.
More Details 🔽
— BCCI (@BCCI) October 30, 2026
Had he scored 23 more, he would have surpassed his father’s highest Test score of 319 — and, per a pact with his father, earned himself a Ferrari before he became eligible to drive one.
India, led by Lakshya Raichandani, is placed in Group A alongside UAE, Nepal and Pakistan. The top two teams from Group A and Group B – Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Malaysia – will advance to the semifinals, scheduled for 12th November. The final will take place on Saturday, November 14.
India will start their group campaign against Nepal on November 6, followed by a match against Pakistan on November 8. They will end their group stage commitments with a match vs UAE on November 10.
India U19 squad
Lakshya Raichandani [C], Aaryavir Sehwag, V.K. Vineeth, Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan [VC], Kushagra Ojha, Arjun Rajput, Manal Chauhan, Anvay Dravid [WK], Rajat Baghel [WK], V. Yashveer, Aryan Savsani, Mohit Ulva, Kavya Patel, Shavin Vinod, Ishan Sood.
India’s schedule
India vs Nepal, November 6, Muscat.
India vs Pakistan, November 8, Muscat.
India vs UAE, November 10, Muscat.