Anvay Dravid and Aaryavir Sehwag named in India’s U-19 Asia Cup squad

Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag’s sons, Anvay and Aaryavir, were both named in the Indian squad for the U19 Asia Cup, set to be played from November 5 to 14 in Oman’s Muscat. Both youngsters recently took part in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy and made their mark.

17-year-old Anvay scored an aggressive 151 off just 100 balls as Karnataka chased down a 300-plus target against Gujarat in the U19 competition earlier this month. Anvay had also showcased his promise, slamming a 67-ball 87 against Sri Lanka in a Youth ODI at Hambantota in July.

The 19-year-old Aaryavir too was in fine fettle in the Mankad Trophy, scoring a sensational 173 off 143 balls against Chandigarh at Vizianagaram. The teenager has also been a consistent presence for Delhi U-19, most memorably scoring 297 against Meghalaya in the 2024 Cooch Behar Trophy.