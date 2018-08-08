‘Anushka Sharma playing for Team India?’ BCCI faces the heat on social media for image

The inclusion of Anushka Sharma drew the ire of social media users. (Source: BCCI Twitter) The inclusion of Anushka Sharma drew the ire of social media users. (Source: BCCI Twitter)

The High Commission of India in London hosted the Indian cricket team on Tuesday and the BCCI’s tweet on the occassion has drawn the ire of the social media sphere. The image was put up with the caption “#TeamIndia members at the High Commission of India in London,” and the fact that the image also included Bollywood star and Indian captain Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma is what seems to have caught everybody’s attention. None of the other players’ partners are present in the picture apart from Anushka. The Indian team are in London for the second Test against England that will be played at Lord’s starting on August 9.

#TeamIndia members at the High Commission of India in London. pic.twitter.com/tUhaGkSQfe — BCCI (@BCCI) 7 August 2018

Some were pointing out that the very presence of Anushka Sharma is wrong and there were others who noted that the vice captain, Ajinkya Rahane was at the back of the pic.

Vice captain is in last row and First Lady of Indian cricket is in front row. These people giving lecture online few days back. @AnushkaSharma — Ali MG (@aliasgarmg) 7 August 2018

anushka sharma is also there in the squad so probably she will be included in the playing 11 too for the next match — Mayank Sharma (@MSharma56483635) 7 August 2018

Either write #TeamIndia and @AnushkaSharma or dont write anything. — gau (@gau78196489) 8 August 2018

Omg😲😲…when Anushka Sharma started playing for indian team??🤔 — Vani (@Vani66100016) 7 August 2018

The image was uploaded on the Indian Cricket Team Instagram page and was met with the similar reactions.

Kohli was in imperious form during the first Test at Edgbaston. He scored 149 in the first innings and 51 in the second. India lost the match but Kohli’s performance has been hailed as one of the greatest by any batsman on the ground.

