IND vs SA: Anushka Sharma reacts to Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 254

Virat Kohli on Friday was on his regular business as he dominated the South African bowlers on Day 2 of the ongoing Test in Pune. The Indian skipper went on to complete his seventh double century in the longest format of the game.

In the process, he also broke the record for the most double centuries scored by an Indian in the longest format of the game. The previous record was held jointly by Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar, who had smashed six 200-plus innings scores in their illustrious careers.

Apart from this Kohli also completed 7000 runs in Test cricket and equaled former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting’s record of scoring the most number of centuries as Test captain.

Left delighted with the scintillating show, Virat’s wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma took to social media platform to express her love. The actress shared a picture of Kohli on her Instagram and added heart emojis above his picture.

Apart from Anushka, Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor also hailed the Indian skipper for his innings.

While Varun posted his stats on Instagram, Arjun applauded Kohli’s brilliance on Twitter.

Man’s on FYREEEEEE! What a brilliant performance by the Indian skipper @imVkohli! Keep it up brother, you’re the heartbeat of the nation…. 🔥 — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) October 11, 2019

India eventually declared their innings after piling 601/5 on the board with Kohli batting unbeaten on 254, which included 33 fours and two sixes.

Speaking on his performance, Kohli said it is the responsibility of leading the team that motivates him to push his limits in testing conditions which eventually helped score big Test hundreds.