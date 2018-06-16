Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
Anushka Sharma earns Virat Kohli’s support in cleanliness drive

Virat Kohli supported his wife Anushka Sharma who stopped a man from throwing plastic on the road and said, "Saw these people throwing garbage on the road and pulled them up rightfully."

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Virat Anushka, Virushka, sports news, cricket, Indian Express During India’s tour of Sri Lanka, Kohli and Anushka were spotted planting a sapling together. (Source: Instagram)
It is not unusual to see India cricket captain Virat Kohli actively speaking about awareness on fitness and the importance of sports. But this time the flamboyant batsman came up in support of another cause. Kohli on his official social media handle posted a video of his wife Anushka Sharma telling a man in another car to not litter the road. On seeing the man throwing plastic on the road, she reacts, “Why are you throwing plastic on the road? Please be careful, you can’t throw plastic like this on the road.”

Kohli captured the incident on his phone and shared it on Twitter saying, “Saw these people throwing garbage on the road and pulled them up rightfully. Travelling in a luxury car and brains gone for a toss. These people will keep our country clean? Yeah right! If you see something wrong happening like this, do the same and spread awareness. @AnushkaSharma.”

 

This is not the first time that the couple has stood up for a social or environmental cause. Earlier, during India’s tour of Sri Lanka, Kohli and Anushka were spotted planting a sapling together. The India captain’s IPL franchise side Royal Challengers Bangalore also started a campaign called “Go Green” to spread awareness about global warming.

