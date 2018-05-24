Anushka Sharma accepts Virat Kohli’s fitness challenge; watch video

- Happy Father’s day: From Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli to Saina Nehwal, sports stars remember their ‘heroes’
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli accepted Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore’s fitness challenge and posted a video of himself working out. In a tweet, he further extended the challenge to his wife Anushka Sharma. The Bollywood actress on Thursday responded to her husband and shared a video of herself working out in a gym. The actress was seen lifting weights in a video shared on Twitter, which read, “I accept your challenge @imVKohli. Here’s my video for the #HumFitTohIndiaFit #FitnessChallenge.”
Sharma further extended the challenge to squad player Dipika Pallikal and Hindi film actor Varun Dhawan. “I’d like to nominate my friends, @DipikaPallikal and @Varun_dvn Great initiative @Ra_THORe sir! #ComeOutAndPlay,” she wrote.
“Hey bubs. I accept your fitness challenge. Now I am going to show all of you what is my favourite workout and hope that you try it out,” Anushka said in the video.
Earlier, Kohli posted a video of himself doing 20 spider planks and extended the challenge to PM Narendra Modi, Anushka and MS Dhoni. “I have accepted the #FitnessChallenge by @ra_THORe sir. Now I would like to challenge my wife @AnushkaSharma , our PM @narendramodi ji and @msdhoni Bhai for the same. ?? #HumFitTohIndiaFit #ComeOutAndPlay,” he wrote in the tweet.
I have accepted the #FitnessChallenge by @ra_THORe sir. Now I would like to challenge my wife @AnushkaSharma , our PM @narendramodi ji and @msdhoni Bhai for the same. 😀 #HumFitTohIndiaFit #ComeOutAndPlay pic.twitter.com/e9BAToE6bg
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 23 May 2018
Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore finished in the 6th position in the IPL and failed to make it through the playoffs. Sharma was seen as a regular visitor at the stadiums during RCB’s matches throughout the tournament.
