From 9-0-82-0 to 10-2-22-2, Kamboj reveals turnaround mantra: ‘Trust your bowling and process’

The question on his all-rounder utility amused Anshul Kamboj. Grinning, he offered a simple answer to a complex question: “If you have a ball in your hand, you are a bowler. If you have a bat in your hand, you are a batsman. That’s it.” After a pause, he dwelled again on the most vaunted portfolio in white-ball cricket: “You don’t have to focus on bowling during batting. You don’t have to focus on bowling during batting. When you have a bat in your hand, you just think about batting. When you have a ball in your hand, you just think about bowling.”

Something of an all-rounder project, his competent batting as crucial a facet as his bustling bowling in his fast-tracking process, he did not have to perform all-round duties. He was just required to bowl, which he performed with remarkable clarity. His 10-2-22-2 would be remembered as one of the stingiest spells overseas by an Indian bowler. He modulated his lengths delightfully, the hard-length ball hurried batsmen, he coaxed bounce from the surface, without erring on the shorter side.

Playing just his second ODI, his success formula was simple. Trust the process and hit the good lengths. “You had to just hit the right lengths. Wickets were falling from the other end. You just have to create as much pressure as possible. If they are stuck, keep them stuck for a longer period of time. Don’t give them easy boundaries or runs,” he detailed.

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His route was clear. A half of his deliveries hit good length (30), back-of-length comprised 15 and short ones just. The mastery was how he smartly mixed the different lengths, kept batsmen guessing and his bowling unpredictable. As much as 86 percent of his good-length balls were dot balls. Not a single four or six was hit.

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“If you don’t give them easy runs, they will play a wrong shot to make a run. That’s it. I wasn’t thinking too much. I was just thinking about bowling in better areas,” he added.

The second outing could not have been more contrasting than his debut, where the West Indies’s batsmen plundered him for 82 runs in nine overs. Critics lashed out at his profligacy. But he remained unaffected. “I just got the motivation to do better. Actually, I don’t pay much attention to these things. I focus on my cricket and see how I can improve it. I don’t pay much attention to what people say or think about me,” he said.

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“I was doing the same thing from the beginning and I’m still doing the same thing. So, losing a match didn’t affect me much,” he said.

He left no stone unturned in preparations. “If you prepare well, you will obviously get confidence. Just prepare yourself as well as you can so that there is no surprise in the match. Just be ready for everything,” he said.

He has a philosophical view on bowling. “ In cricket, if you focus on the process more than the result, you are executing well. Even if you have to bowl a yorker, if you execute it and still concede a run, there is no problem. If you don’t focus on the result, the result won’t be in your favour all the time. But you can execute well. If you focus on the execution, sometimes you get a wicket and sometimes you don’t. Both are the same,” he observed.

It was the team management’s message after his nightmarish debut as well. “The feedback was that if you are bowling in good areas, you should continue it. It is not necessary that if you execute well every time, you will get a run every time. Just focus on your execution as much as possible. Don’t think too much about the result,” he said.

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A couple of times, he said run instead of a wicket. That was perhaps the only time when clarity eluded his words and actions.