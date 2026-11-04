STATS: Kamboj records joint-best ODI spell by India pacer in 21 years in Auckland

India pacer Anshul Kamboj had a forgettable outing on his ODI debut against the West Indies last month in New Chandigarh. He leaked 82 runs in 10 overs and couldn’t take a wicket as the Windies chased down a 352-run target by five wickets.

FOLLOW: IND vs NZ 1st ODI LIVE

On Wednesday at the Eden Park in Auckland in his second ODI, the Haryana pacer redeemed himself in style as India got their five-match series against the New Zealand to a positive start. Kamboj emerged as the sharpest of the four pacers that India fielded for the series opener against the Kiwis. Bowling first change, the metronomic pacer’s spells constricted the New Zealand batters.