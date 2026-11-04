STATS: Kamboj records joint-best ODI spell by India pacer in 21 years in Auckland

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
India pacer Anshul Kamboj had a forgettable outing on his ODI debut against the West Indies last month in New Chandigarh. He leaked 82 runs in 10 overs and couldn’t take a wicket as the Windies chased down a 352-run target by five wickets.
FOLLOW: IND vs NZ 1st ODI LIVE
On Wednesday at the Eden Park in Auckland in his second ODI, the Haryana pacer redeemed himself in style as India got their five-match series against the New Zealand to a positive start. Kamboj emerged as the sharpest of the four pacers that India fielded for the series opener against the Kiwis. Bowling first change, the metronomic pacer’s spells constricted the New Zealand batters.
Kamboj walked away with figures of 10-2-22-2 as India eventually restricted New Zealand to 185 in 40.2 overs after opting to bowl first. Using the skid off the surface and the extra bounce, Kamboj controlled the middle overs for India while fellow seamers Arshdeep Singh and Gurnoor Brar combined for seven wickets.
ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma falls for first ODI duck in three years against NZ in Auckland
Joint-best since 2005
Kamboj dismissed New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner and Nathan Smith and ensured that his consistency had a place in the record books. The 25-year-old’s economy rate of 2.20 is the best for an India pacer since Jasprit Bumrah walked away with similar figures in an ODI against Zimbabwe 10 years ago in Harare.
It is also the joint-best effort among Indian pacers in an ODI innings (all 10 overs bowled) since 2005, with Ashish Nehra and Ajit Agarkar being the others to achieve the feat in the last 21 years.
Best economy for an India pacer in an ODI innings since 2005 (10 overs bowled)
|Bowler
|Spell
|Economy
|Opposition
|Venue
|Date
|Ashish Nehra
|10-1-22-2
|2.2
|Sri Lanka
|Dambulla
|3 Aug 2005
|Ajit Agarkar
|10-1-22-2
|2.2
|West Indies
|Kuala Lumpur (KAO)
|20 Sep 2006
|Jasprit Bumrah
|10-1-22-4
|2.2
|Zimbabwe
|Harare
|15 Jun 2016
|Anshul Kamboj
|10-2-22-2
|2.2
|New Zealand
|Auckland
|4 Nov 2026
As of November 4, 2026