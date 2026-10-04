Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi going to be in India’s ODI mix a lot: Shubman Gill

In a series where the batting mainstays bought themselves a truckload of runs, India were still pushed for a hard reset and review by the time West Indies seized a record 352-run chase in the final ODI in New Chandigarh on Saturday.

In as many games that Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul piled on five centuries, the bowling department has looked depleted, both in wicket-taking ability and combinations. Within six days, India fiddled with six seam-bowling options, sharing eight wickets between them. The attack often lacked a proven figurehead across phases in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, India’s only sure-shot bowling pick in a full-strength XI.

However, a spate of injuries and overlapping assignments have meant that India’s first-choice players have rarely convened in Gill’s first year in charge of the ODI side. Now a year left to the World Cup, Gill admitted the team must find a way to get its star players back on the field by the next ODI series in New Zealand, starting next month.

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“I think there is not much time to experiment. The combination that we want to play, hopefully, we get all the players that are available from the next series, and we would like to start playing with the combination that we want in the World Cup,” Gill told reporters after India’s five-wicket defeat.

Besides Bumrah, India are missing Hardik Pandya, the cornerstone of all combinations the team adopts in the format. In their sustained absence, India have rotated with untested new-ball bowling options with an emphasis on seamers who can contribute with the bat at number eight.

The team management rushed domestic First-Class performers Auqib Nabi and Anshul Kamboj for ODI debuts this week despite their limited white-ball records. Touted for the Test cap after a record-breaking Ranji Trophy season, Nabi opened the bowling on debut and leaked 84 runs in 8.4 overs on a batting paradise in Guwahati.

Kamboj had seemed far from a national return after his listless Test debut in Manchester last year. Batting number 8, he struck two sixes in nine deliveries. Opening the attack, Kamboj struggled for rhythm against the West Indies top order. In a chase led by captain Shai Hope’s unbeaten 162, the Haryana pacer eventually conceded 82 runs in nine overs.

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Notwithstanding their tough initiations, Gill backed Nabi and Kamboj to feature in the plans moving forward, offering a peek into the emphasis on seamers who can contribute with the bat.

“Anshul and Auqib are the kind of players who are going to be in the mix a lot. Anshul can bat at number 8. And that number is very crucial for us. We don’t know who will be fit at the World Cup. And if we want someone who can bowl and can bat a bit at number 8, Anshul and even Auqib can do the job,” the skipper said.

“They would have liked to have done a much better job. But it’s a little bit harsh on them. It’s not easy to come and be able to deliver straight away. In international cricket, sometimes you require a bit of time. I hope that they learn from their mistakes, from the opportunities that they get,” Gill added.