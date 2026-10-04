Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi going to be in India’s ODI mix a lot: Shubman Gill
Stating that there is "not much time to experiment" before the 2027 World Cup, India captain Shubman Gill Gill admitted the team must find a way to get its star players back on the field by the next ODI series in New Zealand
In a series where the batting mainstays bought themselves a truckload of runs, India were still pushed for a hard reset and review by the time West Indies seized a record 352-run chase in the final ODI in New Chandigarh on Saturday.
In as many games that Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul piled on five centuries, the bowling department has looked depleted, both in wicket-taking ability and combinations. Within six days, India fiddled with six seam-bowling options, sharing eight wickets between them. The attack often lacked a proven figurehead across phases in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, India’s only sure-shot bowling pick in a full-strength XI.
However, a spate of injuries and overlapping assignments have meant that India’s first-choice players have rarely convened in Gill’s first year in charge of the ODI side. Now a year left to the World Cup, Gill admitted the team must find a way to get its star players back on the field by the next ODI series in New Zealand, starting next month.
“I think there is not much time to experiment. The combination that we want to play, hopefully, we get all the players that are available from the next series, and we would like to start playing with the combination that we want in the World Cup,” Gill told reporters after India’s five-wicket defeat.
Besides Bumrah, India are missing Hardik Pandya, the cornerstone of all combinations the team adopts in the format. In their sustained absence, India have rotated with untested new-ball bowling options with an emphasis on seamers who can contribute with the bat at number eight.
The team management rushed domestic First-Class performers Auqib Nabi and Anshul Kamboj for ODI debuts this week despite their limited white-ball records. Touted for the Test cap after a record-breaking Ranji Trophy season, Nabi opened the bowling on debut and leaked 84 runs in 8.4 overs on a batting paradise in Guwahati.
Kamboj had seemed far from a national return after his listless Test debut in Manchester last year. Batting number 8, he struck two sixes in nine deliveries. Opening the attack, Kamboj struggled for rhythm against the West Indies top order. In a chase led by captain Shai Hope’s unbeaten 162, the Haryana pacer eventually conceded 82 runs in nine overs.
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Notwithstanding their tough initiations, Gill backed Nabi and Kamboj to feature in the plans moving forward, offering a peek into the emphasis on seamers who can contribute with the bat.
“Anshul and Auqib are the kind of players who are going to be in the mix a lot. Anshul can bat at number 8. And that number is very crucial for us. We don’t know who will be fit at the World Cup. And if we want someone who can bowl and can bat a bit at number 8, Anshul and even Auqib can do the job,” the skipper said.
“They would have liked to have done a much better job. But it’s a little bit harsh on them. It’s not easy to come and be able to deliver straight away. In international cricket, sometimes you require a bit of time. I hope that they learn from their mistakes, from the opportunities that they get,” Gill added.
Lalith Kalidas is a Deputy Copy Editor with the sports team at The Indian Express (digital), where he specializes in cricket coverage.
Based on his profile and recent work, here are the key details about him:
Professional Background
Role: He works with the online sports desk, focusing primarily on the happenings in the cricket world, with a specific interest in India's domestic cricket circuit.
Expertise: He is known for data-driven stories and statistical analysis. He writes a weekly stats-based column titled 'Stats Corner'.
Experience: He has over six years of experience in sports journalism. Before joining The Indian Express in February 2024, he worked for Sportstar (part of The Hindu group).
Education: He holds a Bachelor of Journalism degree from Madras Christian College.
Sports Background: He is a former cricketer who played state-level tournaments in Kerala, which often informs his technical analysis of the game.
Notable Recent Work & Beats
Investigative Journalism: He recently authored a major investigative series for The Indian Express regarding the Cricket Association of Puducherry (CAP), exploring issues like "short-cuts" to the big leagues, dodgy records, and how a private firm took over the association.
Major Events: He has covered multiple events, including 2023 ODI World Cup held in India and the T20 World Cup 2026 among others.
IPL Analysis: He provides in-depth coverage of the IPL auctions and the rise of uncapped players.
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