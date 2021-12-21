Anrich Nortje ruled out of South Africa’s three-Test series against India

Anrich Nortje, the South Africa fast bowler, is set to miss his side’s three-match Test series against India after failing to recover from “a persistent injury”.

“Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the 3-match #BetwayTestSeries due to a persistent injury. No replacement will be brought in,” CSA wrote on Twitter.

“He has unfortunately not recovered adequately for the expected Test match bowling loads and is currently consulting with specialists to manage and advise on his recovery. No replacement will be brought in,” said an official statement.

The 28-year-old had been in good form in Tests this year, picking up 25 wickets in five matches at an average of 20.76 and a respectable economy rate of 3.30.

He registered two five-wicket hauls with best figures of 6/56 in 2021.

Nortje, who recently played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Delhi Capitals, was one of the four players retained by the franchise ahead of the mega-auctions.

The Proteas have commenced their final preparation ahead of the first Test, starting on December 26. The three-match Test series will be followed by three ODIs.

South Africa (Test Squad): Dean Elgar (c), Temba Bavuma (vc), Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Oliver