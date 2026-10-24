Anrich Nortje out of third South Africa vs Australia Test with groin injury

South Africa have been dealt a blow ahead of the series-deciding third Test against Australia, with fast bowler Anrich Nortje ruled out due to a groin injury sustained during the second Test in Gqeberha. Cricket South Africa confirmed on Saturday that the 32-year-old, who pulled up in his fourth over and took no further part in the match, will miss the Newlands fixture starting Tuesday.

Nortje’s absence comes at a crucial juncture, with the three-match series locked at 1-1 after South Africa’s comprehensive innings-and-31-run victory levelled proceedings. The paceman had only recently returned to first-class cricket following a lengthy layoff caused by a series of injuries, making his withdrawal a significant setback for the hosts.