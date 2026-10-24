Anrich Nortje out of third South Africa vs Australia Test with groin injury

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South Africa have been dealt a blow ahead of the series-deciding third Test against Australia, with fast bowler Anrich Nortje ruled out due to a groin injury sustained during the second Test in Gqeberha. Cricket South Africa confirmed on Saturday that the 32-year-old, who pulled up in his fourth over and took no further part in the match, will miss the Newlands fixture starting Tuesday.
Nortje’s absence comes at a crucial juncture, with the three-match series locked at 1-1 after South Africa’s comprehensive innings-and-31-run victory levelled proceedings. The paceman had only recently returned to first-class cricket following a lengthy layoff caused by a series of injuries, making his withdrawal a significant setback for the hosts.
South Africa have otherwise named an unchanged 16-man squad for the decider, meaning the selectors have resisted the urge to make wholesale changes despite the injury concern. Nortje’s spot in the XI is likely to be filled by one of Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee or Dane Paterson, should the hosts persist with a four-man seam attack.
Keshav Maharaj, who was left out in Gqeberha as Simon Harmer operated as the lone spinner, remains in the squad and could come into contention depending on conditions at Newlands. Kyle Verreynne has also been retained as the backup wicketkeeper, with Ryan Rickelton having taken the gloves and moved down the order in the second Test.
South Africa squad for 3rd Test: Temba Bavuma (c), Marques Ackerman, David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Gerald Coetzee, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne.
Australia squad: Nic Maddinson, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (wk), Beau Webster, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland. Bench: Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Josh Inglis, Sam Harper, Cameron Green, Matthew Kuhnemann, Cooper Connolly.