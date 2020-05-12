Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
COVID19

Another 4000 or so with 2 new balls: Sourav Ganguly replies to Sachin Tendulkar’s query

Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly have added 8,277 runs from 176 partnerships at an average of 47.66 in ODI cricket whereas no other pair has crossed even 6,000 runs.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: May 12, 2020 6:19:10 pm
Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly (Express Archive)

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly feels that he and his opening partner and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar could have scored 4,000 or more runs together with two different balls from each end and new fielding restrictions in place.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Twitter handle posted a statistics of the dynamic duo. The openers have added 8,277 runs from 176 partnerships at an average of 47.66 in ODI cricket whereas no other pair has crossed even 6,000 runs.

Tendulkar asked his former skipper how many would have been they able to score with the restriction of four fielders outside the ring (30-yard circle) and two new balls.

The two openers have 26 100-plus partnerships (six more than any other pair) whereas 29 50-plus partnerships. Only Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene have more 50-plus partnership in ODIs (32). Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden equal the record with 29-plus 50-plus partnerships as well.

From the current lot of players, the pair of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli followed by Shikhar Dhawan’s pair with Rohit has the potential to come close to the record. Kohli-Sharma have added 4,878 runs from 80 games whereas Dhawan-Sharma have added 4,847 from 109 games.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

First curfew, then lockdown: The unique struggles of Kashmiri athletes
First curfew, then lockdown: The unique struggles of Kashmiri athletes
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

May 12: Latest News