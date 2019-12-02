6 wickets for 0 runs: Nepal’s Anjali Chand registers best bowling figures in T20I cricket

Anjali Chand also took a hat-trick against Malaysia (Source: Youtube screengrab) Anjali Chand also took a hat-trick against Malaysia (Source: Youtube screengrab)

Nepal’s Anjali Chand created a world record, taking six wickets for 0 runs in a T20I match against Maldives. Chand’s six wickets came in just 13 deliveries.

With the haul, the 24-year-old spinner registered the best bowling figures ever in T20I cricket, men or women. The Nepal bowler sent all of her six victims back to the pavillion for ducks, and it included three golden ducks. She also took a hat-trick of the last three balls she bowled.

Chand broke the record held by Malaysia’s Mas Elysa. The Malaysian bowler took three wickets for six runs against China in January 2019.

In men’s T20I cricket, India’s Deepak Chahar holds the record for best bowling figures in T20Is. Chahar took six wickets for seven runs – including a hat-trick – against Bangladesh previous month.

In the match between Nepal and Maldives, no one from the island nation scored in double digits, and the team was bundled out for 16 runs in 10.1 overs. Karuna Bhandari took two wickets. Two of the batters were run out.

WORLD RECORD ALERT ⚠ Nepal’s #AnjaliChand has taken 6-0 against @maldivescricket in ongoing 13th #SAG2019, 2.1-2-0-6 is the best bowling figures in Women’s T20Is. Maldives: 16/10 at 10.1 overs

Nepal: 17/0 at 0.5 overs

Nepal won Maldives by 10 wickets with 115 balls remaining. pic.twitter.com/VBNTXXBeXo — Nepal Cricket (@Nepal_Cricket) December 2, 2019

Opener Hamza Niyaz top-scored for Maldives, with nine runs from 11 deliveries. Wicketkeeper Hafsaa Abdhulla was the only other run-scorer in the team, with four runs from 10 deliveries. Aima Aishnath faced the most number of deliveries, but could not score a single run. Aishnath remained unbeaten after 12 deliveries. Three of the runs were extras.

🔥 2.1-2-0-6 🔥 Nepal's Anjali Chand, on debut, recorded the best T20I bowling figures by a woman in the first match against Maldives at the South Asian Games! Maldives were bowled out for just 16, which Nepal chased down in just five balls. pic.twitter.com/StMZTYEnhP — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) December 2, 2019

The second inning lasted just five deliveries, as Nepal scored 17 runs easily. Opener Kajal Shreshta scored 13 runs from five deliveries, which included three boundaries.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd