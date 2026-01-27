Why Anil Kumble thinks Varun Chakaravarthy will not be affected by dew but Kuldeep Yadav might find it a little difficult during T20 World Cup

Legendary India spinner Anil Kumble said that while the dew will play a part in the upcoming T20 World Cup, Varun Chakaravarthy and Axar Patel won’t have much trouble navigating the conditions. However, the 55-year-old feels that Kuldeep Yadav might have some difficulty in bowling with a wet ball.

“…especially during the time of the World Cup in February and March, with matches being played late in the evening. It’s not going to be easy. As spinners, you tend to get used to bowling with a wet ball; it’s nothing new. However, one aspect that India can certainly take comfort from is that I don’t think it affects someone like Varun Chakaravarthy because of the grip he has on the ball and the pace at which he bowls,” Kumble said on JioHotstar.