Why Anil Kumble thinks Varun Chakaravarthy will not be affected by dew but Kuldeep Yadav might find it a little difficult during T20 World Cup

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Legendary India spinner Anil Kumble said that while the dew will play a part in the upcoming T20 World Cup, Varun Chakaravarthy and Axar Patel won’t have much trouble navigating the conditions. However, the 55-year-old feels that Kuldeep Yadav might have some difficulty in bowling with a wet ball.
“…especially during the time of the World Cup in February and March, with matches being played late in the evening. It’s not going to be easy. As spinners, you tend to get used to bowling with a wet ball; it’s nothing new. However, one aspect that India can certainly take comfort from is that I don’t think it affects someone like Varun Chakaravarthy because of the grip he has on the ball and the pace at which he bowls,” Kumble said on JioHotstar.
“I don’t think dew will bother him (Varun) that much. Yes, it’s not the same as bowling with a dry ball, of course, but with a wet ball, I don’t see Varun struggling too much. Similarly, Axar Patel should also be fine. The one person who might find it a bit more difficult is Kuldeep Yadav with a wet ball because of his bowling style. Having said that, Kuldeep is also used to bowling in these conditions,” he added.
Kumble believes the defending champions have a very good chance of winning back-to-back titles, something that no team has done in the tournament’s history.
“I think when it comes to World Cups, winning back-to-back titles is not easy, especially in the T20 format. No team has been able to defend its title, and this presents a great opportunity for India to do that.
“I certainly believe that the kind of form the team is in, and the strength of the playing squad, means India are well equipped to face any situation. India should certainly qualify for the semi-finals, and from there on, it’s anybody’s game.
“But I genuinely believe India have a great chance to win the World Cup and make it a truly special one by winning back-to-back titles,” Kumble said.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.