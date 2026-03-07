Anil Kumble says Varun Chakarvarthy’s form might start putting ‘extra pressure’ on Jasprit Bumrah

Varun Chakarvarthy has had a rough time since India entered the Super 8 stage of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Before that, he had been consistent with his performances, picking up crucial breakthroughs regularly. Former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble observed that the poor form from Chakarvarthy might add extra pressure on Jasprit Bumrah.

“Yes, it is a bit of a concern for India because he’s been their go-to bowler, he’s been their wicket-taking bowler in the middle overs. Obviously, starts putting extra pressure on Jasprit Bumrah. So, it’s not easy when the opposition sort of now look at India and say okay, it’s only Jasprit Bumrah’s four overs that we need to be worried about, not necessarily Varun. Not easy from an Indian captain’s perspective,” Kumble said on ESPNcricinfo.