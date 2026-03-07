Anil Kumble says Varun Chakarvarthy’s form might start putting ‘extra pressure’ on Jasprit Bumrah

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Varun Chakarvarthy has had a rough time since India entered the Super 8 stage of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Before that, he had been consistent with his performances, picking up crucial breakthroughs regularly. Former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble observed that the poor form from Chakarvarthy might add extra pressure on Jasprit Bumrah.
“Yes, it is a bit of a concern for India because he’s been their go-to bowler, he’s been their wicket-taking bowler in the middle overs. Obviously, starts putting extra pressure on Jasprit Bumrah. So, it’s not easy when the opposition sort of now look at India and say okay, it’s only Jasprit Bumrah’s four overs that we need to be worried about, not necessarily Varun. Not easy from an Indian captain’s perspective,” Kumble said on ESPNcricinfo.
Another expert in the programme, former South African batter Faf du Plessis, reckoned the form of Chakarvarthy will dictate how Suryakumar Yadav might be able to use his sixth bowling option. “Makes a difference in terms of that sixth bowling option. When you back your five bowlers, you’re hoping that they’re delivering in every match. And, these last two-three games, there’s a bit of concern around his form. So now, if you’re playing your match-ups really well, you can really expose that fourth and fifth bowler to bring someone as your sixth bowler in on the day.”
Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, on his YouTube channel, analysed Chakaravarthy and said he needs to be more tactical.
“What is happening with Varun is not that teams are attacking him or picking him. Everyone knows that Adil Rashid has a googly. This happens with every cricketer. But if this happens, you have to be tactical. You cannot miss the lengths. Line and length variations with speed variations are important. Varun has to be spoken to,” he said on ‘Ash ki Baat’.
“Every time he gets attacked upfront, the confidence is going down further, because he knows he is catching up. I am tired of saying this again and again. From the last few games, I am saying this. Do not bowl from round the wicket to the left-hander,” he added.
